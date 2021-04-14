Protests over fatal shooting continue

ACCIDENT? Police and demonstrators clashed in Minneapolis over the death of a black motorist, with police saying an officer mistook a handgun for a Taser when she shot him

AFP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota





Fresh protests broke out on Monday in Minneapolis, despite a curfew implemented after a police officer fatally shot a young black man, fueling tensions in a US city already on edge because of the George Floyd murder trial.

Dozens of protesters waved signs and chanted slogans in front of the police station in Brooklyn Center, the suburb where Sunday’s killing occurred.

Demonstrators taunted police through newly erected wire fencing around the station, and carried signs saying: “Jail all racist killer cops,” “Am I next?” and “No justice, no peace.”

Police fired tear gas at the protesters several times and ordered them to disperse.

About 40 people were arrested, several officers suffered minor injuries and there was sporadic looting elsewhere in the area, law enforcement officials said.

This was the second consecutive night of protests after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot dead by a policewoman who appeared to confuse her handgun with her Taser.

In police body camera video released earlier on Monday, an officer shouts “Taser! Taser! Taser!” but then instead fires a gun at the victim.

“The officer drew their handgun instead of their Taser,” Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said.

Gannon said it he believed that the officer, now on leave pending an investigation, “had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet.”

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr Wright,” Gannon said. “There is nothing I can say to lessen the pain of Mr Wright’s family.”

In the body cam footage, police officers are seen pulling Wright out of his car after stopping him for a traffic violation and discovering he had an outstanding warrant.

When officers attempt to handcuff Wright, he scuffles with them and gets back in the car. A female police officer shouts: “I’ll tase you” and then “Taser! Taser! Taser!” — standard police procedure before an officer fires one of the stun guns.

“Holy shit, I shot him,” the officer said as Wright, fatally wounded, drives off. He crashed his car a few blocks away.

How the officer mistook her gun for a Taser was unclear.

Gannon said police are trained to place handguns “on our dominant side, and our Taser on our weak side.”

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer late on Monday as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force.

US President Joe Biden called the killing “tragic,” but warned against any potential violent unrest.

“I think we have to wait and see what the investigation shows,” Biden said.

“In the meantime, I want to make it clear again: There is absolutely no justification, none, for looting,” he added. “Peaceful protests — understandable.”

The protests prompted the defense attorney for former officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder and manslaughter charges for George Floyd’s death, to ask the judge presiding over the high-profile case to sequester the jury.

Judge Peter Cahill refused, stating: “this is a totally different case.”

Officers fired tear gas and flash bangs to disperse a crowd of hundreds who gathered outside a police station in Brooklyn Center after Wright was shot.

National Guard troops were deployed.

Authorities in Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs, including Brooklyn Center, announced a curfew from 7pm on Monday until 6am yesterday.

“We are in pain right now, and we recognize that this couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said.