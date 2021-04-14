COVID-19: Dutch tourists trade home lockdown for Greek confinement

RHODES, Greece





Almost 200 Dutch tourists have traded lockdown in the Netherlands for eight days of voluntary confinement in a Greek beach resort, as part of a test to see if safe holidays can be arranged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m very excited,” said Amy Smulders, 25, a graphic designer who traveled with her sister, beaming beneath her mask as she waited for her luggage on the island of Rhodes on Monday. “It feels very strange to be here, but [I’m] really excited to go on holiday.”

For 399 euros (US$475) each, the participants are to have “all-inclusive” access to the pool, restaurants and other facilities at the Mitsis Grand Hotel Beach, but nothing else.

As well as regular COVID-19 tests and remaining 1.5m apart, they must settle for watching the Aegean Sea from their rooms or terraces, as no one is allowed to leave the resort, where they are to be the only guests.

“I could never imagine that, but this is all we could get right now and we will enjoy it,” said Terry Oorschot, 49, an information technology worker.

Despite the restrictions, demand for the trip was high, with about 25,000 people applying.

Tourism-dependent Greece is eager to draw people back after a devastating last year that saw visitor numbers plunge to one-quarter of the previous year’s level.

“It’s very important for people to start coming to us,” said Konstantinos Taraslias, deputy mayor for tourism on Rhodes, Greece’s fourth-biggest island, which caters almost exclusively to foreigners.

Dutch tour operator Sunweb, which organized the Dutch government-backed trip, hopes the experiment will show that people can still enjoy a holiday, even with strict safety regimes, and pave the way for tourism to reopen.

“For the travel industry it’s extremely important. I don’t think a lot of companies will survive another summer without traveling,” Sunweb chief executive Mattijs ten Brink said.

However, confining people to resorts probably will not be the solution in the long term, he said.

Local residents had mixed feelings.

“I don’t think it really benefits restaurant businesses like ours,” said Giannis Chalikias, general manager for a restaurant chain on the island.

“It’s the first experiment, certainly there will be a second and a third, and at some point things can return to how they were,” he said.