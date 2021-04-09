A bus was on Wednesday hijacked and set on fire in Belfast in a sixth consecutive night of violence in Northern Ireland.
The vehicle was set alight at an intersectional area between nationalist and unionist communities, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
Stones were thrown at police while a press photographer was assaulted on Wednesday evening at the intersection of Lanark Way and Shankill Road in west Belfast.
Photo: AP
Tires and garbage cans were set on fire near the interface gates at Lanark Way, which open in a wall that separates the two communities.
The PSNI said they had closed the gates and advised people to avoid the area.
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster — leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, which is in favor of Britain’s presence in Northern Ireland — condemned the attack, writing on Twitter: “There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and should stop.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the violence on Twitter: “I am deeply concerned by the scenes of violence in Northern Ireland, especially attacks on PSNI who are protecting the public and businesses, attacks on a bus driver and the assault of a journalist. The way to resolve differences is through dialogue, not violence or criminality.”
Footage circulating on Twitter appeared to show the bus being hit by a fire bomb while still moving, with about a dozen masked people — including some who seemed to be children — being cheered on as they ran from the scene.
The loyalist gathering at Lanark Way was organized through social media, with Facebook posts shared on other platforms.
Dozens of youths dressed in dark clothing gathered after 5pm, watched by others who appeared to have come for the spectacle — one elderly woman came in a bathrobe.
Some youths set a fire in the middle of the road, while others collected rocks and distributed fire bombs shortly before the attack on the bus.
Youths from the adjacent nationalist Springfield Road area had monitored the loyalist social media posts and responded with their own barrage of rocks and bottles on a loyalist district, prompting more than a dozen police Land Rovers to seal off the interface.
“It should be nipped in the bud,” Cailin McCaffrey, 25, said. “The fear is that the disturbances will get bigger. We don’t want to relive what our parents lived.”
Since Friday last week there has been nightly violence in parts of Northern Ireland, including in Belfast, Derry and parts of county Antrim, fueled by loyalist anger over a decision not to prosecute Sinn Fein leaders over their attendance at a mass funeral.
The Democratic Unionist party has expressed fury over the decision, with Foster saying that it reflects one rule for Sinn Fein and another for ordinary voters.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
SUBMERGED 6,500M: The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, in the Battle of Leyte Gulf as the US fought to recover the Philippines from Japanese occupation A US Navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500m below sea level off the coast of the Philippines has been reached in the world’s deepest shipwreck dive, a US exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the wreckage of the USS Johnston off the coast of Samar Island during two eight-hour dives completed late last month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said. The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US forces fought to recover the Philippines, then a US colony, from Japanese occupation. Its location in