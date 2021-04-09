HONG KONG: Nathan Law is granted political asylum by Britain

Hong Kong democracy advocate Nathan Law (羅冠聰) on Wednesday said that he has been granted political asylum in Britain, where he arrived in July last year after Beijing imposed a National Security Law in the territory.

The move is certain to ratchet up tensions between London and Beijing as Britain opens its doors to potentially more than 5 million residents of Hong Kong in the wake of the security legislation.

“After several interviews in four months, the British Home Office has informed me that my asylum application is approved,” Law wrote on Twitter.

“The fact that I am wanted under the national security law shows that I am exposed to severe political persecution and am unlikely to return to Hong Kong without risk,” he wrote.

Britain has accused China of breaches of a deal that gave the territory back to China in 1997.

Britain yesterday pledged ￡43 million (US$59 million) to help Hong Kong residents find jobs, houses and schools under the initiative allowing millions to resettle.

London estimates that more than 300,000 Hong Kong residents could emigrate over the next five years.