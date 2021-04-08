Polar bears are increasingly foraging on seabird eggs as climate change shrinks their arctic hunting grounds, but research published yesterday on the phenomenon highlights the struggle the predators have to adapt to their rapidly changing environment.
Dwindling sea ice is cutting short the time they have to hunt seals, their preferred prey.
With a growing imperative to find alternative sustenance, polar bears have been pushed further afield in search of food, including scavenging in areas populated by humans.
Photo: Reuters
Some are also coming ashore at the same time as seabirds are nesting to snack on their eggs.
To measure how efficient the bears were at this foraging — and therefore how useful the eggs are to provide energy in their diets — researchers in Canada used drones to monitor them feeding from common eider duck nests on Mitivik Island in Nunavut.
The study, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, tracked how the bears approached the nesting site over 11 days as the number of eggs were depleted.
“We found that later-arriving bears increasingly visited more empty nests and did not travel in an energy-minimizing way, but became less picky in the clutches they consumed,” said lead author Patrick Jagielski, of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor.
Bears also did not consistently realize that the sudden appearance of a fleeing eider hen meant that eggs were nearby.
“This study demonstrates that, while species are able to incorporate ‘less preferred’ resources into their diet when their primary prey becomes more difficult to obtain, they may not be able to do so efficiently,” the authors wrote.
Jagielski said that the research could not speak more broadly to polar bears’ ability to cope with climate change, but did raise questions about the energy value of eggs as an alternative food source.
There are approximately 25,000 Ursus maritimus left in the wild today in 19 population subgroups distributed across the arctic in Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia.
In July last year, a study published in Nature Climate Change estimated that the species would be starved to extinction by 2100.
Researchers looked at predictions for climate heating and data on the increasing portion of the year that the bears’ must survive on their fat reserves.
Earlier this month, a paper published in the journal Global Change Biology found that polar bears maintained highly specialized diets of soft blubber and flesh for hundreds of years — even during previous periods of arctic warming.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University, who examined dental wear in skulls held in museums, said that polar bears are so specialized in their diets that they might struggle to adapt in a warming arctic.
However, an increase in encounters with grizzly bears could provide one option, as the two species have produced offspring, they said.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A new state-produced musical set in Xinjiang inspired by Hollywood blockbuster La La Land has hit China’s cinemas, portraying a rural idyll of ethnic cohesion devoid of repression, mass surveillance and even the Islam of its majority Uighur population. China is on an elaborate public relations offensive to rebrand the region where the US says “genocide” has been inflicted on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities. As allegations of slavery and forced labor inside Xinjiang’s cotton industry draw renewed global attention, inside China, Beijing is curating a very different narrative for the troubled region. Rap songs, photographic exhibitions and a musical — The
CIVIL WAR? UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said the military is too cruel and many ethnic fighters are standing in clear opposition Myanmar’s ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faced a court hearing yesterday, after a UN envoy warned of the risk of civil war and an imminent “bloodbath” as the junta represses protests. More than 535 people have died in daily demonstrations since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, halting Myanmar’s decade-old experiment in democracy. The UN Security Council on Wednesday held an urgent closed-door session on the escalating crisis, and UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener urged them to act. “I appeal to this council to consider all available tools to take collective action and do