Traditional owners said they were “devastated and traumatized” by the alleged damage to a 1,500-year-old heritage-listed stone arrangement that curved up the hill in the shape of an eel, and was a significant ceremonial and meeting site prior to European colonization of Australia.
The Kuyang stone arrangement stretched across 176m of private farmland at Lake Bolac in southwestern Victoria, about 230km west of Melbourne.
It is visible from the Glenelg Highway, and the tail end of the structure was reportedly damaged when the highway was created.
On Sunday, a non-Indigenous local living in the Lake Bolac area reported that a section of the stone arrangement appeared to have been damaged by a grader.
Inspectors from the regulator, Aboriginal Victoria, yesterday traveled to Lake Bolac to assess the reported damage.
The registered Aboriginal party, the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corp, said up to 60m of the stone arrangement appears to have been destroyed.
Company chief executive officer Marcus Clarke, a Gunditjmara-Kirrae Whurrong man, said it was “pretty devastating” to hear that the site had been damaged.
“We can’t underestimate the importance of the site or the devastation the destruction has caused,” he said. “The Lake Bolac site has been an important gathering site prior to European colonization and is steeped in cultural and historical importance.”
The stone arrangement sits on private farmland that has been owned by the same family for more than 120 years.
Clarke said members of Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corp viewed the site from the roadside after the damage was reported.
He said they do not have the authority to go onto private land and would wait for the Aboriginal Victoria heritage assessment team to provide its initial report.
“[We are] devastated, it’s pretty traumatic,” he said. “Cultural heritage in the landscape underpins pretty much everything that we do, and that’s our role — to protect cultural heritage. [Damage to] something as significant as that site, it’s pretty traumatic.”
He said the site was “very well known” by both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people in the area, due to the annual eel festival at Lake Bolac and because the site is visible from the road.
It is just 100km from the world heritage-listed Budj Bim eel traps.
Clarke said the destruction by Rio Tinto of the Juukan Gorge Aboriginal heritage site in Western Australia had raised the profile of protecting Aboriginal heritage in the national psyche, and Aboriginal Victoria had also worked with landowners to ensure they were aware of their obligations to protect heritage.
Paul Paton, the chief executive of the Federation of Victorian Traditional Owner Councils, said he was “heartbroken” for the Eastern Maar people.
He said the alleged damage to the site would affect traditional owners throughout Victoria.
“They’ll be thinking about their heritage sites which are on private land, hoping this won’t happen to them and wishing they could do more to protect them,” he said.
A member of the family that owns the land on which the stone arrangement sits told Australian Broadcasting Corp that he was not sure if people doing work on the property knew the significance of the site.
“The idea that private land holders might not be aware that such important sites exist, despite being registered with the state government, is horrifying,” Paton said.
“It really comes down to education and respect. The best way to moderate people’s behavior is to educate them on what’s out there, the importance of those sites to us as traditional owners and then everyone should be just as proud of preserving that rich history as we are,” he said.
A spokesperson from Aboriginal Victoria confirmed that the regulator was investigating the allegations.
“It is an offense to cause harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage under the Aboriginal Heritage Act and substantial penalties can apply,” they said.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon
Google’s Maps app is to start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday. Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said that the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services. Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions. “What we