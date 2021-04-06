In Thailand, it is the all-important tourism sector that has jumped to the head of the COVID-19 vaccination line, with the country’s most popular resort island embarking on a mass inoculation program two months ahead of the rest of the country.
The island of Phuket aims to inoculate at least 460,000 people — most of its population — as it gears up for July 1, when vaccinated overseas visitors are no longer to be required to quarantine.
Phuket has its own international airport and tourists would be able to roam the island freely without posing any COVID-19 risk to the rest of Thailand’s population.
“If we can build immunity for 70 to 80 percent of the population on the island, we can receive foreign tourists who have been vaccinated without the need for quarantine,” Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong said.
While medical workers, members of the Cabinet and older people were the first to be vaccinated, Thailand’s decision to prioritize Phuket over other parts of the country underscores the central role of tourism to the economy.
Spending by foreign tourists accounted for 11 to 12 percent of GDP before the pandemic and the sector has been devastated by the virus with 1.45 million jobs lost since last year.
Just 6.7 million foreign tourists visited Thailand last year, spending about US$11 billion. That compares with nearly 40 million in 2019, when they spent US$61 billion.
The government wants to see at least 100,000 tourists come to Phuket in the third quarter.
It also hopes that as vaccinations worldwide progress, it will see a spike in demand in the fourth quarter and that, nationwide, about 6.5 million visitors would have spent 350 billion baht (US$11 billion) by the end of the year.
“It’s a challenge, but that would contribute some to GDP,” Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said. “We don’t expect tourists to come in like a broken dam, but we hope to have quality visitors with high spending.”
Finansia Syrus analyst Songklod Wongchai said he believes that Thailand could see a quick rebound in tourism, citing the Maldives, where hotel occupancy rates bounced back to 70 to 80 percent, despite COVID-19 cases.
“Pent-up demand might come back faster than expected. I think the ‘Land of Smiles’ will start smiling again,” he said.
REBUKE: The club has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, a spokeswoman said, adding that ‘foreign journalists in China should feel lucky’ China slammed a foreign correspondents’ club in the nation as an “illegal organization,” broadening its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the Beijing’s official line. The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) has no sense of right and wrong, and lacks principles, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said at a regular news conference in Beijing on Thursday. “Fewer than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the US and Europe,” Hua said. “Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.” The FCCC declined to comment. While Beijing has
A butchered Aesop’s fable from the Twitter account of the Chinese embassy in Ireland has drawn mirth from observers and highlighted the growing sensitivity of Chinese diplomats to international criticism. As China engages in international disputes, the belligerent and aggressive style of communication of some of its foreign officials has earned the nickname “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Thursday’s Twitter post pushed back on such accusations, but appeared to lose something in translation as the author navigated English allegories and the need to maintain an image of Chinese strength. Riffing on the fable of the Wolf and the Lamb, a story of tyrannical injustice in
A college science professor and an aerospace data analyst were on Tuesday named to round out a four-member crew for a SpaceX launch into orbit planned later this year, billed as the first all-civilian spaceflight in history. The two latest citizen astronauts were introduced at a news briefing livestreamed from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida by SpaceX human spaceflight chief Benji Reed and billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who conceived the mission in part as a charity drive. Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, is paying an unspecified, but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon
Google’s Maps app is to start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday. Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said that the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services. Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions. “What we