World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

New minister is ‘half hawk’

Newly appointed Minister for Defence Peter Dutton said that China’s Global Times is “half right” in describing him as a “hawk,” saying that he intends to work closely with the US and other allies in maintaining peace in the region. “We don’t support militarization of ports, we don’t support any foreign country trying to exert influence here via cyber or other means,” Dutton told Sky News in a televised interview yesterday, after being appointed defense minister in Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Cabinet reshuffle last week. “Obviously China has held long-term ambitions in relation to Taiwan, and we want to make sure that there is peace in our region,” he said.

AUSTRALIA

Two stranded on car roof

Two Darwin residents were forced to spend nine hours on the roof of their car surrounded by crocodile-infested waters after their vehicle became stranded in floodwaters. Rescuers spent all of Saturday night attempting to rescue the pair after their Landcruiser became trapped when it tried to cross the Dingo Station river crossing west of Darwin at about 9pm. The water rose to the windows and caused the internal electrics to fail, leading the pair to seek safety on top of their car as they waited for rescue. A boat was finally able to reach the pair at about 6am yesterday.

INDONESIA

Seventeen fishers missing

Rescuers were searching for 17 missing fishers after two boats collided in waters off the coast of West Java, officials said yesterday. A fishing vessel on Saturday evening hit a larger cargo ship, flipping the wooden boat’s 32 crew members into the water, Bandung rescue agency spokeswoman Seni Wulandari said. “About 15 survivors have been evacuated to the cargo vessel, but the team is still searching for 17 other crew members who went missing,” Wulandari added. Those rescued sustained minor injuries from the accident and were taken to a nearby hospital, she added. The Habco Pioneer cargo vessel was sailing through the Port of Merak from Borneo when it was hit by the local fishing boat, Wulandari said.

HONG KONG

Record cocaine haul seized

Police announced a record 700kg cocaine seizure yesterday, saying that the shipment was likely smuggled on speedboats. The bust is the largest in nearly a decade and netted about HK$930 million (US$119.6 million) worth of cocaine. Authorities said that the collapse of global travel has forced smugglers to make riskier bulk shipments. Police said that a man with a trolley and 150 bricks of cocaine in cardboard boxes was intercepted on Friday, while another 492 bricks were found in an industrial building and an apartment, leading to the arrest of two men aged 19 and 25.

CHINA

Collision kills at least 11

At least 11 people were killed after a truck collided with a passenger bus in Jiangsu Province over a busy holiday weekend, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. The truck drove through a barrier on a highway north of Shanghai and crashed into the bus at about 1am yesterday, Xinhua reported. As traffic piled up at the site of the crash, two other trucks were involved in a rear-end collision. Nineteen people were injured and hospitalized, Xinhua said. Media footage showed the passenger bus overturned amid debris from the barrier. Other early morning videos showed rescue vehicles and two cranes in action.