A court in Vietnam yesterday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison after finding him guilty of spreading “anti-state propaganda” on social media, police said.
Vu Tien Chi, 55, was convicted of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state” at a one-day trial in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security said in a news release.
Chi was accused of sharing 338 articles and 181 videos on Facebook to “distort and defame the people’s administration, infringe the interests of the Communist Party of Vietnam and state,” the ministry said.
At the time of his arrest in June last year, police said Chi has shared the “anti-state” content across several accounts.
Separately, three other people were on trial in Khanh Hoa province over similar charges, state media reported.
Nguyen Thi Cam Thuy, Ngo Thi Ha Phuong and Le Viet Hoa were accused of posting anti-state propaganda on their Facebook and YouTube accounts, the Khanh Hoa newspaper reported.
Thuy was also accused of livestreaming her burning the flags of Vietnam and the party, it said.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though