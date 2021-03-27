COVID-19: Australia mulls diverting jabs to PNG

LOOMING DISASTER: Papua New Guinea’s hospitals have reported that as many as 80% of tests are positive, while the PM says that the coronavirus has ‘broken loose’

Reuters, CANBERRA





Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination program to Papua New Guinea (PNG), where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said yesterday.

PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer nations, but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in nations producing the vaccines as the coronavirus spreads.

The EU is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia to PNG instead, the source said.

Australian officials carry boxes containing about 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Port Moresby International Airport in Papua New Guinea on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India to meet domestic demand, which will almost certainly delay deliveries to PNG.

There is growing concern that PNG, an island nation of about 10 million people, many living in impoverished, isolated communities, cannot afford to wait.

“We have a humanitarian disaster unfolding in our backyard,” said the source, who is familiar with the thinking of the Australian government on the issue.

The source declined to be identified as he is not authorized to talk to the media.

Australia is still lobbying the EU for the 1 million doses, but considering other options, the source said.

“No decision has yet been made, but the government is considering sending vaccines,” said the source, who did not comment on the quantity of doses being discussed.

An Australian government spokesman declined to comment.

PNG, which was administered by Australia before its independence, has recorded 4,109 COVID-19 cases.

However, Australia says that data vastly underestimates the extent of the crisis as PNG does not do mass testing.

PNG’s hospitals have reported that as many as 80 percent of tests are coming back positive and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape has said that the coronavirus has “broken loose.”

The only vaccines PNG has received are just over 8,000 doses that Australia sent for health workers.

“The Australian government is absolutely right to be pressing the EU on this matter, but the situation is too urgent to wait,” said Marc Purcell, chief executive of the Australian Council for International Development, which represents aid agencies.

The Australian government now faces the politically sensitive question of whether to send PNG doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the early stages of its own vaccination campaign.

Biotech company CSL is due to supply Australia with 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that it has begun producing in Australia to help inoculate the entire population of about 26 million by the end of the year.

Australia has largely managed to get to grips with the pandemic through lockdowns, social distancing, contact tracing and border controls. It has reported 29,239 cases and 909 deaths.