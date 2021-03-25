Israeli parliamentary elections on Tuesday resulted in a virtual deadlock for a fourth time in the past two years, exit polls showed, leaving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an uncertain future and the country facing the prospect of continued political gridlock.
The exit polls on Israel’s three main TV stations showed that Netanyahu along with his religious and nationalist allies, as well as a group of anti-Netanyahu parties, fell short of the parliamentary majority required to form a new government, raising the possibility of an unprecedented fifth consecutive election later this year.
The results signaled a continuing shift of the Israeli electorate toward the right wing, which supports West Bank settlements and opposes concessions in peace talks with the Palestinians.
Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu had been hoping for a decisive victory that would allow him to seek immunity from corruption charges.
In an address to supporters early yesterday, Netanyahu boasted of a “great achievement,” but stopped short of declaring victory.
Instead, he appeared to reach out to his opponents and called for formation of a “stable government” that would avoid another election.
About 64 percent of the vote had been counted by early yesterday, leaving the outcome underdetermined.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
DUAL CRISES: In addition to rising ocean temperatures and a sharp increase in global shipping, Mauritius has also had to contend with an oil spill since July last year In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist earlier this month donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Holding a placard reading: “Youth Strike for Climate,” Shaama Sandooyea held her breath and hoped the images from her action would help spark more aggressive global action to fight climate change. The vast stretch of seagrass at the Saya de Malha Bank has become a priority for conservation partly for its role in absorbing climate-warming carbon dioxide. Elsewhere, the world is losing about 7 percent of its