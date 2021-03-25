Australians warned of deadly arachnid ‘plague’ after floods

AFP, SYDNEY





A “plague” of the world’s most venomous spiders could swarm Sydney after torrential rain and flooding, the Australian Reptile Park said yesterday, warning that the deadly arachnids could seek refuge in homes as they escape the deluge.

Relentless downpours have caused vast flooding in New South Wales state, with parts of suburban northwest Sydney still under water.

Residents welcomed sunshine yesterday after days of rainfall, only to receive an “urgent warning” to brace for an influx of the deadly funnel-web spider, which is endemic to the Sydney region.

The roof of a submerged building is pictured in the Windsor and Pitt Town areas in Australia yesterday. Photo: AFP

“The upcoming warm weather and high levels of humidity is the perfect storm for a funnel-web spider boom in coming days,” park director Tim Faulkner said in a statement.

“With the incredible flooding that we’ve experienced across the Greater Sydney area, they have been forced out of their habitat and are seeking refuge in dryer areas,” he added. “Unfortunately, this could mean that they’ll be finding their way into residential homes very shortly.”

Images of thousands of spiders escaping floodwaters have already gone viral on social media in the past few days, terrifying arachnophobes as masses of the eight-legged creatures swarmed up fences and buildings.

Sydney funnel-webs are widely feared for their notoriously toxic and fast-acting venom, with 13 recorded deaths from bites.

The Australian Reptile Park — which supplies life-saving anti-venom — has encouraged people who “feel safe enough to do so” to catch and deliver wandering funnel-web spiders to designated collection facilities.