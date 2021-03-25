Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids.
The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said.
Photo: Bloomberg
However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure.
The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not be administered.
Macau yesterday said that its residents would not receive the Pfizer shots from the same batch.
The vaccines from the batch comprise a total of 585,000 doses, with the other batch number 210104 holding 758,000 doses, Hong Kong Director of Health Constance Chan (陳漢儀) said.
Although about 150,000 doses from batch number 210102 have been administered in the territory so far, officials told a news briefing yesterday that the vaccines were safe to us, despite the packaging defects, and that suspending the vaccination was a precautionary measure.
Batch number 210104 remains in the warehouse and has not been used.
Chan said that there were more than 40 instances when medical personnel found defective packaging, such as cracks on the vaccine bottles or leakages when the vaccine was diluted with saline before being administered.
None of these vaccines was given to residents and they were thrown away, officials said.
“Fosun has promised to carry out an immediate investigation, so they are going to approach the manufacturer in Germany to look into their plant,” Chan said. “When the vaccines arrive in Hong Kong, they will have a review of the whole logistics chain to see if that’s the cause of the current situation.”
She said that officials are urging manufacturers to give a report as soon as possible to check if the batches of vaccines in Hong Kong can be used, otherwise the manufacturers will have to deliver another batch of shots as soon as possible.
Residents who are slated to receive their second Pfizer dose starting on Saturday should get the second shot administered as soon as possible, if new vaccines arrive in Hong Kong after the recommended 19 to 42-day window following the first dose.
BioNTech could not be immediately reached for comment.
Fosun Pharma said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it received notice from BioNTech regarding the packaging defects on Tuesday night, and informed Hong Kong and Macau authorities yesterday to temporarily suspend the vaccines.
The suspension of the Pfizer jab means the only vaccine currently offered to residents is China’s Sinovac.
The two vaccines are the only ones that were offered to residents in Hong Kong.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
DUAL CRISES: In addition to rising ocean temperatures and a sharp increase in global shipping, Mauritius has also had to contend with an oil spill since July last year In a remote stretch of the western Indian Ocean, a 24-year-old Mauritian marine scientist earlier this month donned a snorkel and dived below the choppy waves to float in protest above the world’s largest seagrass meadow. Holding a placard reading: “Youth Strike for Climate,” Shaama Sandooyea held her breath and hoped the images from her action would help spark more aggressive global action to fight climate change. The vast stretch of seagrass at the Saya de Malha Bank has become a priority for conservation partly for its role in absorbing climate-warming carbon dioxide. Elsewhere, the world is losing about 7 percent of its