China returns eight jailed HK activists

NOT OVER YET: The eight were part of a group of 12 who tried to flee by boat to Taiwan in August last year. They are likely to face new prosecutions in Hong Kong

AFP, HONG KONG





Eight Hong Kongers who were part of a group of democracy activists who failed to flee the territory by speedboat last year were yesterday handed back to authorities after serving jail sentences in Shenzhen, China.

Dubbed by supporters as “The Hong Kong 12,” the group was picked up by Chinese coast guard in August last year as they tried to make a break for Taiwan.

Those on board were being prosecuted for actions linked to 2019’s huge and often violent democracy protests.

One of eight Hong Kong pro-democracy activists who tried to flee the territory is escorted by police officers after arriving at a police station in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AP

The charges they faced ranged from rioting and attempted arson to possession of offensive weapons and making explosives.

The group disappeared into the mainland’s opaque judicial system after their capture and were eventually convicted behind closed doors for crossing China’s border illegally.

Eight of them were yesterday handed over to Hong Kong police.

“They have been deported in batches on the day in accordance with the law,” police in Yantian, the mainland district where the group were jailed, said in a statement.

Hong Kong police confirmed their return in a separate statement.

Images published by local media showed some of those being returned had black hoods placed over their heads as they were marched by officers into a Hong Kong police station close to the border with the mainland.

Among those returned into Hong Kong custody was Andy Li (李宇軒). Before he fled, he was arrested under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.

More than 100 people have been arrested under the law which carries up to life in prison.

Another of the returned fugitives is a dual national with Hong Kong and Portuguese citizenship.

Two teens in the group — a 16 and a 17-year-old — were returned to Hong Kong in December.

The two remaining members of the group were given longer sentences for organizing an illegal border crossing and remain in prison on the mainland.

They all now face a restart to their prosecutions in Hong Kong and are likely to remain detained.