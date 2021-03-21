Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pulled the country out of an international accord designed to protect women, the country’s official newspaper said yesterday, despite calls from campaigners who see the pact as key to combating rising domestic violence.
The Istanbul Convention, forged by Council of Europe member states in the Turkish city of Istanbul, pledged to prevent, prosecute and eliminate domestic violence, and promote equality.
Turkey, which signed the accord in 2011, registered a rise in femicides last year.
Photo: Reuters
No reason was provided for the withdrawal, but officials in Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party had last year said that the Turkish government was considering pulling out amid a row over how to curb growing violence against women.
“The guarantee of women’s rights are the current regulations in our bylaws, primarily our constitution. Our judicial system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations as needed,” Turkish Minister of Family, Labor and Social Services Zehra Zumrut said on Twitter, without providing a reason for the move.
Many conservatives in Turkey say that the pact undermines family structures, encouraging violence. They are also hostile to the principle of gender equality in the Istanbul Convention and see it as promoting homosexuality, given its principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation.
Critics of the withdrawal from the pact have said that it would put Turkey further out of step with the values of the EU, which it remains a candidate to join.
They argue that the deal, and legislation approved in its wake, need to be implemented more stringently.
Turkey is not the first country to quit the accord.
The Polish supreme court scrutinized the pact after a Polish Cabinet member said that Warsaw should quit the “too liberal” treaty.
Erdogan has condemned violence against women, including this month saying that his government would work to eradicate violence against women.
However, critics say that his government has not done enough to prevent domestic violence.
Turkey does not keep official statistics on femicide, but WHO data showed that 38 percent of women in Turkey are subject to violence from a partner in their lifetime, compared with about 25 percent in Europe.
Ankara has taken measures such as tagging individuals known to resort to violence and creating a smartphone app for women to alert police, which has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times.
Erdogan’s decision comes after he this month unveiled judicial reforms that he said would improve rights and freedoms, and help meet EU standards.
Turkey has been a candidate to join the bloc since 2005, but access talks have been halted over policy differences and Ankara’s record on human rights.
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he
INTESIFYING CRACKDOWN: The bodies of at least two people who died in police custody showed signs of torture, a UN Human Rights Office spokesperson said Plumes of smoke yesterday rose above a part of Myanmar’s biggest city that has turned into a battle zone, with burning barricades and security forces firing at unarmed protesters to enforce martial law. Traumatized residents have fled the industrial neighborhood in Yangon that has become one of the flashpoint sites in a nationwide uprising against the Burmese military’s coup nearly seven weeks ago. The junta has increasingly deployed heavier force to quell the demonstrations, with more than 200 protesters reported to have been killed in the crackdown. Sunday was the deadliest day since the coup, with a monitoring group documenting more than 70