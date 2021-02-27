Eight Russian diplomats and family members — the youngest of them a three-year-old girl — on Thursday left North Korea on a hand-pushed rail trolley due to Pyongyang’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Video posted on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ verified Telegram account showed the scene as the trolley, laden with suitcases and women, was pushed across a border railway bridge by Russian Third Secretary Vladislav Sorokin.
The group waved and cheered as they made the final approach toward their homeland, the culmination of an expedition that began with a 32-hour train ride from Pyongyang, followed by a two-hour bus ride to the border.
“It took a long and difficult journey to get home,” the ministry said in the post, describing how and why the group left on the trolley.
MAIN ‘ENGINE’
“Finally, the most important part of the route — walking on foot to the Russian side,” it said.
“To do this, you need to make a trolley in advance, put it on the rails, place things on it, seat the children — and go,” it added.
Sorokin, the only man in the group, was “the main ‘engine’ of the non-self-propelled railcar,” it said, and had to push it for more than 1km.
Once on Russian territory they were met by foreign ministry colleagues and were taken — by bus — to Vladivostok International Airport.
“Don’t leave your own behind,” the ministry added as a hashtag.
LOCKED OUT
North Korea imposed a strict border shutdown in January last year to try to protect itself from COVID-19.
The shutdown has canceled all flights in or out of the nuclear-armed, sanctions-hit country, and cross-border trains.
With staff and supplies unable to enter the country, the restrictions have severely hampered the activities of diplomats and aid workers, and several Western embassies have pulled out their entire staff.
Russia has close relations with North Korea and maintains a significant diplomatic presence.
Stalin’s Soviet Union played a key role in North Korea’s foundation after it and the US decided to split the peninsula into two zones on either side of the 38th parallel following the World War II surrender of Korea’s colonial occupier Japan.
Moscow still has a grand embassy in a prime spot in central Pyongyang, close to the North Korean leadership compound.
‘RETURN YOUR CART’
The group that left on the trolley were being repatriated home.
In South Korea, people online reacted gleefully to reports of how the diplomats departed.
“I am glad I was not born in North Korea,” one posted on South Korea’s biggest Internet portal, Naver.
“Please return your cart to where you found it,” another wrote
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
Three years after a deadly virus struck India’s endangered Asiatic lions in their last remaining natural habitat, conservationists are hunting for new homes to help booming prides roam free. The majestic big cats, slightly smaller than their African cousins and with a fold of skin along their bellies, were once found widely across southwest Asia. Hunting and human encroachment saw the population plunge to just 20 by 1913, and the lions are now found only in a wildlife sanctuary in India’s western Gujarat State. Following years of concerted government efforts, the lion population in Gir National Park has swelled to nearly 700, according
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another