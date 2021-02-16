Syria says Israeli missiles intercepted over Damascus

INTENSIFIED ATTACKS: People heard explosions on the southern edge of Damascus and a Syrian defector said an army division in a town 14km from the capital was hit

Reuters, AMMAN





Syria’s army yesterday said that the country’s air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over the capital, Damascus, in the latest stepped-up bombing of Iranian targets inside the country over the past two months.

State media did not give details of what was hit by the Israeli Air Force.

Israeli military planes flew over the Golan Heights to hit targets on the edge of the capital, an army statement said, without mentioning casualties, but adding that air defenses downed most of the missiles.

“Our air defences are continuing to repel the Israeli missile attacks over the skies of the capital,” the Syrian army wrote in a statement.

TARGETS HIT

A Syrian military defector said the bombing raids hit a major army division in the town of Kiswa, almost 14km south of the capital, in a sprawling area where Iranian-backed militias have a dominant presence.

Witnesses heard large explosions on the southern edge of Damascus, an area where Iranian-backed militias are entrenched, residents said.

Israel’s military did not immediately comment on the strike, but its senior military officials have acknowledged the escalating attacks inside Syria aimed to end Tehran’s entrenched military presence in Syria.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Aviv Kochavi at the end of last year said that his country’s missile strikes had “slowed down Iran’s entrenchment in Syria,” hitting more than 500 targets last year.

IRANIAN INFLUENCE

Western intelligence sources say Iran’s military influence has expanded in Syria in the past few years, prompting Israel to escalate its campaign to prevent its arch rival from establishing a major military foothold along its border.

Iran’s proxy militias, led by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, now hold sway over vast areas in eastern, southern and northwestern Syria, as well as several suburbs around Damascus.

They also control Lebanese-Syrian border areas.

Israel, which in the past two months staged some of its biggest strikes yet inside Syria, has concentrated on Al-Bukamal, the Syrian city that controls the border checkpoint on the main Baghdad-Damascus highway.

US APPROVAL?

The widening military campaign was part of a so-called “campaign within wars,” which, according to Israeli generals and regional intelligence sources, have been tacitly approved by the US.

The operations that aim to prevent Tehran from changing the balance of power in Syria in its favor have gradually eroded Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities, regional intelligence sources say.