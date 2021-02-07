Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose decades-long career featured an indelible star turn in The Sound of Music and an Oscar win late in life, died on Friday, his manager announced. He was 91.
Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, at his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said.
“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words,” Pitt said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
“He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come,” he said.
Plummer starred as the aristocratic widower Captain Georg von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music, the beloved 1965 cinematic tale of a musical family and their mischievous governess in Austria on the eve of World War II.
Despite its enormous worldwide success, Plummer publicly despised the film, calling his role “gooey” in the Hollywood Reporter in 2011, but he later softened, telling the same publication in 2015 that the production was “the last bastion of peace and innocence in a very cynical time.”
Andrews called Plummer a “consummate actor,” adding in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter: “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years.”
Born on Dec. 13, 1929, in Toronto, Plummer made his professional theater debut in Ottawa in The Rivals in 1950. He took to Broadway in 1954 with Starcross Story and broke into film in 1958 with Stage Struck, before crossing the Atlantic in the early 1960s to work in London theater.
Plummer was dynamic on stage, earning praise as one of the premier Shakespearean actors to come out of North America in the 20th century.
Plummer was one of the most recognizable and admired character actors in Hollywood, with more than 100 films under his belt and dozens of television roles.
His first Academy Award nomination came in 2010 for The Last Station, for his portrayal of Russian author Leo Tolstoy.
He finally took home the golden statuette two years later, becoming — at the age of 82 — the oldest actor to win an Oscar, for his supporting role in Beginners as a man who openly embraces his homosexuality only after his wife dies.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
ALARM IN WEST: A Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said that someone with dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality Canada, Britain and the US have expressed alarm after Ottawa revealed that Hong Kong authorities forced a dual citizen to choose one nationality, enforcing what they said was a little-used regulation for the first time in decades. Global Affairs Canada on Tuesday said that someone with a dual nationality in a Hong Kong prison was required to make a declaration of nationality on Jan. 18. “We are aware of more such incidences involving dual nationals of other countries,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson said. The revelation has sent diplomats scrambling for more information given the potential implications for hundreds of thousands of dual
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
A Chinese-Australian billionaire was yesterday awarded A$590,000 (US$450,028) in damages after winning a defamation suit over a state broadcaster’s investigation that suggested he was a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member who bribed Australia lawmakers to make decisions in China’s interests. Chau Chak Wing (周澤榮), a businessman, philanthropist and political donor, sued Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) and Fairfax Media over the joint investigation that was broadcast on the national Four Corners program and published in newspapers in 2017. Federal Court Justice Steven Rares ruled in Sydney that the 45-minute television program, presented by investigative journalist Nick McKenzie, contained several defamatory suggestions. Two claims were