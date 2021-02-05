South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun warned that universal basic income was “impossible” to implement, drawing a sharp contrast with other populist contenders for the presidency ahead of an election next year.
In an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday, Chung said that “politics based on populism” is “bound to fail.”
The idea of across-the-board income support to address inequality has been backed by others in South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s camp aiming to replace him when his single, five-year term ends in a little more than a year.
Photo: Bloomberg
“There is no country on the face of Earth that has successfully carried out a universal basic income system,” Chung said. “Populism disables decisionmakers from making reasonable decisions. It may appear good for a while, but eventually people will regret it.”
Chung said that South Korea does not have the resources necessary for universal basic income and would need to scrap all existing welfare benefits to make it work.
He called for taxpayer funds to be targeted at those who have suffered the most economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic through stimulus checks or a “loss-compensation” plan.
The political veteran has seen his fortunes rise after the country was able to put a lid on COVID-19 faster than many developed nations, helping it post some of the strongest economic numbers in the pandemic era.
Moon said that he expects the economy to rebound to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of this year.
Born in 1950, the year the Korean War broke out, Chung grew up in poverty, and worked for a major company before joining the political ranks, where he embraced liberal positions backed by pragmatic approaches.
While Chung declined to comment on whether he was running for president, a survey last month ranked him as a prominent contender to replace Moon.
Moon’s approval rating was hovering near its lowest level since he took office in 2017, according to a Realmeter tracking poll released yesterday.
While his government has won support for its virus control, Moon has seen his support erode among a public that has criticized him for not doing enough to rein in runaway real-estate prices and narrow an income inequality gap that ranks among the highest in the developed world.
Chung, who has also served as speaker of the South Korean National Assembly and as a Cabinet minister, backed a strict no-lockdown strategy that relied on rapid testing, contact tracing and quarantines at the border.
Cindy had a comfortable lifestyle in Hong Kong: She owned several properties with her husband, they had a good business going. However, last year, she made up her mind to leave it all behind and move her family to the UK, and not even a global pandemic was going to sway her decision. “To uproot ourselves like this is definitely not easy, but things got uglier last year, the government was really driving us away,” said the businesswoman and mother of two young children who did not give her family name, because she feared repercussions for speaking out against the Chinese
NEW YEAR EFFECT? An ex-official said that the city bases its decisions on bad recommendations, ‘which put human souls in danger’ and put society in danger After opening itself to New Year’s revelers, Dubai is now being blamed by several countries for spreading COVID-19 abroad, even as questions swirl about the city-state’s ability to handle reported record spikes in cases. The Dubai Media Office said that the sheikhdom is doing all it can to handle the pandemic. “After a year of managing the pandemic, we can confidently say the current situation is under control and we have our plans to surge any capacity in the healthcare system should a need rise,” the office said. However, former Dubai Department of Finance director-general Nasser al-Shaikh offered a different assessment on Twitter
The IMF last week sent US$350 million in cash to the Burmese government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help it battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Burmese military leaders seized power and detained Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, in what the US Department of State on Tuesday said constituted a coup. There appears to be little the IMF can do to claw back the funds, part of rapid-disbursing COVID-19 financing programs with almost no conditions and approved by the IMF board on Jan. 13, sources familiar with the payments and international finance experts
‘CRUSH THE VIRUS’: All eateries have been closed and weddings canceled for the next five days, while a reopening of schools planned for today has been delayed The Australian city of Perth began a snap five-day lockdown after a security guard at a quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19, authorities announced yesterday. About 2 million residents of the city must stay at home as of yesterday evening, as would those living in the nearby Peel and South West regions. A scheduled return of schools today would be delayed, with locals only permitted to leave their homes for exercise, medical care, essential work or to buy food. The new rules follow the first case of community transmission in Western Australia State in 10 months, officials said. “Our model is to deal