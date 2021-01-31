The EU on Friday backtracked on a threat to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland in its growing row with the UK, as the WHO warned against “vaccine nationalism.”
Outbreaks are raging around the globe with COVID-19 deaths nearing 2.2 million, and while wealthy countries fight over limited vaccine supplies, there are fears the less privileged will not get access for a long time.
British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca has said it can only deliver a fraction of its vaccine doses promised to the EU and the UK because of production problems, but both sides are demanding that their pledges are met.
Photo: AFP
The EU threatened to restrict vaccine exports to Northern Ireland by overriding part of the Brexit deal with the UK that allowed the free flow of goods over the Irish border, but backed down after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced “grave concerns.”
The European Commission would “ensure that the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol is unaffected,” the EU commissioner said in a statement late on Friday.
That came after the EU released a redacted version of its contract with AstraZeneca, while announcing a mechanism that could allow it to deny the export of vaccines made on European soil.
The AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday became the third to receive EU approval after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, but it came under the shadow of the bitter diplomatic row.
“I expect the company [AstraZeneca] to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter as she announced the authorization.
The supply issue is a huge blow to Europe’s already stumbling vaccine rollout.
The EU-UK tussle has highlighted the impact of shortages on ambitious mass vaccination programs, even on wealthy nations, and fears are growing that the developed world is hogging doses, leaving poorer nations behind.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday warned against “vaccine nationalism,” saying there was a “real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic — vaccines — may exacerbate” global inequality.
Parts of Africa and Asia have only just started securing and rolling out vaccinations.
The global scramble for shots comes as more troubling data emerged on new variants of the coronavirus, which is known to have infected more than 101 million people worldwide.
Variants first detected in the UK, Brazil and South Africa are believed to be more contagious.
Scientists are concerned that the South African variant might elude some vaccines, a potential stumbling block in the global effort to defeat COVID-19 through mass inoculation.
New data on Thursday and Friday showed that average effectiveness of 89 and 66 percent for shots from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson respectively.
However, while Novavax’s jab was highly effective against the British variant, both were less effective against the South African strain.
Pfizer and Moderna have said their vaccines are effective against the variants.
‘STUNNED’: With help from an official at the US Department of Justice, Donald Trump reportedly planned to oust the acting attorney general in a bid to overturn the election Former US president Donald Trump was at his Florida resort on Saturday, beginning post-presidency life while US President Joe Biden settled into the White House, but in Washington and beyond, the chaos of the 45th president’s final days in office continued to throw out damaging aftershocks. In yet another earth-shaking report, the New York Times said that Trump plotted with an official at the US Department of Justice to fire the acting attorney general, then force Georgia Republicans to overturn his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, former acting US secretary of defense Christopher Miller made an extraordinary admission, telling Vanity Fair that
ABOUT-FACE: The nominee for US ambassador to the UN expressed regret over a speech in 2019 praising China, and vowed to work aggressively against Beijing Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday called China “a strategic adversary” that threatens the world, and expressed regret for a speech she gave in 2019 that praised Beijing’s initiatives in Africa and made no mention of its human rights abuses. During her confirmation hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the veteran diplomat was pressured by US senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz about the speech at Savannah State University’s Confucius Institute on “China-US-Africa Relationships.” In it, she praised Beijing’s US$1 trillion Belt and Road global infrastructure program in Africa,
SIGN OF UNITY? Only five Republicans sided with Democrats to reject the motion, far short of the 17 Republicans who would be needed if the former US president is to be convicted Forty-five Republicans in the US on Tuesday backed a failed effort to halt former US president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign that he would not be convicted of inciting insurrection at the US Capitol. US Senator Rand Paul, a Republican, made a motion on the Senate floor that would have required the chamber to vote on whether Trump’s trial in February contravenes the US constitution. The Democratic-led Senate blocked the motion in a 55-45 vote, but only five Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to reject the move, far short of the
The head of a South Korean political party that has championed gender equality was sacked yesterday for sexually harassing one of his own lawmakers, a prominent rights campaigner. Kim Jong-cheol was chairman of the Justice Party, the third-largest in the South Korean parliament, and was stripped of his position after admitting harassing Jang Hye-yeong, the party said in a statement. He is the latest male politician to be brought down by an abuse case in the socially conservative and traditionally patriarchal country. Jang, 33, was elected last year and is among South Korea’s youngest lawmakers. She is known for her human rights campaigning and