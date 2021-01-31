COVID-19: EU backs off vaccine threat in UK row

‘VACCINE NATIONALISM’: The tussle exposed the effects of vaccine shortages on immunization programs amid fears that developing countries would be left behind

AFP, BRUSSELS





The EU on Friday backtracked on a threat to restrict exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland in its growing row with the UK, as the WHO warned against “vaccine nationalism.”

Outbreaks are raging around the globe with COVID-19 deaths nearing 2.2 million, and while wealthy countries fight over limited vaccine supplies, there are fears the less privileged will not get access for a long time.

British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca has said it can only deliver a fraction of its vaccine doses promised to the EU and the UK because of production problems, but both sides are demanding that their pledges are met.

Pharmacists prepare Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses at a vaccination center in Thornton-Cleveleys, England, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The EU threatened to restrict vaccine exports to Northern Ireland by overriding part of the Brexit deal with the UK that allowed the free flow of goods over the Irish border, but backed down after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson voiced “grave concerns.”

The European Commission would “ensure that the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol is unaffected,” the EU commissioner said in a statement late on Friday.

That came after the EU released a redacted version of its contract with AstraZeneca, while announcing a mechanism that could allow it to deny the export of vaccines made on European soil.

The AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday became the third to receive EU approval after Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, but it came under the shadow of the bitter diplomatic row.

“I expect the company [AstraZeneca] to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter as she announced the authorization.

The supply issue is a huge blow to Europe’s already stumbling vaccine rollout.

The EU-UK tussle has highlighted the impact of shortages on ambitious mass vaccination programs, even on wealthy nations, and fears are growing that the developed world is hogging doses, leaving poorer nations behind.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday warned against “vaccine nationalism,” saying there was a “real danger that the very tools that could help to end the pandemic — vaccines — may exacerbate” global inequality.

Parts of Africa and Asia have only just started securing and rolling out vaccinations.

The global scramble for shots comes as more troubling data emerged on new variants of the coronavirus, which is known to have infected more than 101 million people worldwide.

Variants first detected in the UK, Brazil and South Africa are believed to be more contagious.

Scientists are concerned that the South African variant might elude some vaccines, a potential stumbling block in the global effort to defeat COVID-19 through mass inoculation.

New data on Thursday and Friday showed that average effectiveness of 89 and 66 percent for shots from Novavax and Johnson & Johnson respectively.

However, while Novavax’s jab was highly effective against the British variant, both were less effective against the South African strain.

Pfizer and Moderna have said their vaccines are effective against the variants.