Virus Outbreak: Britain to assist others with tracking of variant

Reuters, LONDON





Britain would share its genomic sequencing capabilities to help quicker identify new variants of COVID-19 in nations with less ability to do so, the British Department of Health and Social Care said yesterday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the prospect of a “vaccine-busting” variant could mean that lockdown measures are needed for longer and new travel restrictions are introduced.

Britain said it had carried out more than half of the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences submitted to a global database, and would launch a New Variant Assessment Platform that could be used for variants and future pandemics.

“Our New Variant Assessment Platform will help us better understand this virus and how it spreads, and will also boost global capacity to understand coronavirus, so we’re all better prepared for whatever lies ahead,” British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock was to say in a speech at Chatham House, according to advance extracts released by the department.

The three major variants of concern identified so far were discovered in Britain, South Africa and Brazil. All three are thought to be more transmissible.

The variant discovered in Britain could also be associated with higher mortality, although the evidence around that is uncertain.

Scientist have also highlighted particular concern that vaccines might not work as well against the variants found in South Africa and Brazil.

Hancock and other health officials have said that they believe the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines being rolled out in the kingdom work against the UK variant.