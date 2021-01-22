Chinese rescuers yesterday drilled deep into the ground in an increasingly desperate bid to save 21 miners trapped for almost two weeks, with one confirmed dead and still no signs of life from more than half of the missing workers, state media reported.
Twenty-two workers were entombed hundreds of meters underground at the Hushan mine near Qixia in eastern China’s Shandong Province after a Jan. 10 explosion sealed the entrance and cut off communications.
Contact has been established with one group of miners, although one, seriously injured in the initial explosion, was confirmed dead late on Wednesday.
Photo: Reuters
Another is believed to be trapped on his own, 100m further down in rising waters, but his condition is unknown as he has not been directly reached by the rescue teams above.
The second group of 11 miners had also yet to be contacted, despite rescuers’ efforts.
“They have also been lowering life detectors and nutrient solutions to other sections to locate the other missing miners, but continued to receive no life signs,” Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescuers on Sunday made contact with a first group of 11 miners at a site about 580m below the surface.
Emergency responders have drilled two “lifeline” channels to deliver food and medicine, and installed a telephone line, while trying to widen a shaft to eventually allow the miners to be extracted.
The workers said they were trapped by “two underground explosions” in the mine, but details are still being confirmed, the China Daily reported yesterday.
There are plans for the widest of the shafts, about the size of a maintenance hole cover, to be broadened enough to extract the miners once drilling is finished, Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television said on Wednesday.
The progress of the rescue has been slow because they are drilling through granite, officials have said, while the extraction could be further complicated by the waterlogged state of the mine.
Rescue teams initially lost precious time as it took more than a day for the incident to be reported.
The local Chinese Communist Party secretary and the mayor have been sacked over the 30-hour delay, and an official investigation is under way to determine the cause of the explosion.
Mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record and regulations are often weakly enforced.
Last month, 23 workers died after being stuck underground in the southwestern city of Chongqing.
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client
DELIVERING HOPE: The Japanese PM pledged to push ahead with plans to stage the Games, despite polls showing about 80% think they will not or should not happen Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday vowed to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympic Games this summer with ample protection. In a speech opening a new session of parliament, Suga said that his government would revise laws to make disease prevention measures enforceable with penalties and compensation. Early in the pandemic, Japan was able to keep its caseload manageable with nonbinding requests for businesses to close or operate with social distancing, and for people to stay at home, but recent weeks have seen several highs in new cases per day, in part blamed on eased attitudes
The Palauan president-elect has vowed to stand up to Chinese “bullying” in the Pacific, saying that the archipelago nation is set to stand by its alliances with “true friends,” Taiwan and the US. Surangel Whipps Jr, 52, a supermarket owner and two-time senator from a prominent Palauan family, is to be sworn in as the new president tomorrow, succeeding his brother-in-law, Tommy Remengesau Jr. In a forthright interview, Whipps said that the US had demonstrated over the years that it was a reliable friend of Palau, most recently shown by its delivery of 6,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s important for