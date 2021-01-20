A panel of experts commissioned by the WHO has criticized China and other countries for not moving to stem the initial outbreak of COVID-19 earlier, and questioned whether the UN health agency should have labeled it a pandemic sooner.
In a report issued on Monday, the panel, led by former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark, said that there were “lost opportunities to apply basic public health measures at the earliest opportunity” and that Chinese authorities could have applied their efforts “more forcefully” in January last year shortly after the novel coronavirus began sickening clusters of people.
“The reality is that only a minority of countries took full advantage of the information available to them to respond to the evidence of an emerging pandemic,” the panel said.
Photo: AFP
The experts also wondered why the WHO did not declare a global public health emergency sooner.
The UN health agency convened its emergency committee on Jan. 22, but did not characterize the emerging pandemic as an international emergency until a week later.
At the time, the WHO said its expert committee was divided on whether a global emergency should be declared.
“One more question is whether it would have helped if WHO used the word pandemic earlier than it did,” the panel said.
The WHO did not describe the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic until March 11, weeks after the virus had begun causing explosive outbreaks in numerous continents, meeting the agency’s own definition for a flu pandemic.
As COVID-19 began spreading across the globe, the WHO’s top experts disputed how infectious it was, saying it was not as contagious as flu and that people without symptoms only rarely spread the virus.
Scientists have since concluded that COVID-19 transmits even quicker than the flu and that a significant proportion of spread is from people who do not appear to be sick.
Over the past year, the WHO has come under heavy criticism for its handling of the response to COVID-19. US President Trump slammed the UN health agency for “colluding” with China to cover up the extent of the initial outbreak before halting US funding for the WHO and pulling the country out of the organization.
An Associated Press investigation in June last year found that the WHO repeatedly lauded China in public, while officials privately complained that Chinese officials stalled on sharing critical epidemic information with them.
Although the panel concluded that “many countries took minimal action to prevent the spread [of COVID-19] internally and internationally,” it did not name specific countries.
It also declined to call out the WHO for its failure to more sharply criticize countries for their missteps instead of lauding countries for their response efforts.
China has possibly committed “genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China said in a report on Thursday. The bipartisan commission said that new evidence had last year emerged that “crimes against humanity — and possibly genocide — are occurring” in Xinjiang. It also accused China of harassing Uighurs in the US. China has been widely condemned for setting up complexes in Xinjiang that it describes as “vocational training centers” to stamp out extremism and give people new skills, which others have called concentration camps. The UN says that
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 13,000km Pacific Ocean crossing from the US to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it. Kevin Celli-Bird yesterday said he discovered that the exhausted bird that arrived in his Melbourne backyard on Dec. 26 last year had disappeared from a race in the US state of Oregon on Oct. 29. Experts suspect the pigeon that Celli-Bird has named Joe — after US president-elect Joe Biden — hitched a ride on a cargo ship to cross the Pacific. Joe’s feat has attracted the attention
Australian scientists have raised questions over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in establishing herd immunity, calling for a pause on its widespread rollout as the country recorded one new case of the virus yesterday. Opposition to the vaccine casts a cloud over Australia’s immunization plans, with 53 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab already on hand. “The question is really whether it is able to provide herd immunity. We are playing a long game here. We don’t know how long that will take,” Australian and New Zealand Society for Immunology president Stephen Turner said. Turner added
The Polish Supreme Court on Friday quashed a lower court’s green light for the extradition of a businessman to China for alleged fraud, a charge he has denied, saying that he is being targeted for supporting Falun Gong. Polish authorities took Chinese-born Swedish citizen Li Zhihui, now 53, into custody in 2019 on an international warrant issued by China for alleged non-payment in a business deal, Krzysztof Kitajgrodzki, his Polish lawyer, told reporters. Following the Supreme Court ruling, the case would return to a lower appellate court for review. Kitajgrodzki told reporters that it was still not a given that his client