French authorities on Wednesday charged and jailed a suspected organizer of an illegal New Year rave that saw 2,400 people defy COVID-19 regulations, in a ruling criticized by his supporters as an injustice.
The wildcat rave party over the New Year in the Brittany region of northwest France shocked the nation as people continued to observe strict bans on gatherings to battle the pandemic.
The man, 22 and homeless, was arrested on Saturday in the van where he was living west of Rennes and then charged late on Tuesday with organizing an illegal event and putting the lives of others in danger, prosecutor Philippe Astruc said.
He was also remanded in custody, given the risk of communicating with other organizers of the event, Astruc said.
The man’s lawyer, Remi Cassette, said his client denied being one of the organizers, while acknowledging that he had taken part in the event and “given a hand” with the organization.
Astruc said that the man was not the only suspected organizer and at least three or four more remained at large.
The images of the rave shocked the nation, both due to the flagrant breach of regulations on gatherings and social distancing, but also because of the failure of the local police force to prevent it from taking place.
Astruc said that about 800 vehicles had taken participants to the event, with admission charged at 5 euros (US$6.15), and some coming from as far as Italy, Spain and Poland.
“All these elements point to a significant logistical organization and coordination,” he said.
However, a statement by a support committee, set up to back those who took part in the rave, called for the man to be freed and called for a rally in Rennes tomorrow to support him.
“It doesn’t matter if this person is really connected with the organizing, what we know is that it is inconceivable for someone to go to prison for letting women and men dance,” the committee said.
A group of people claiming to be the organizers of the event — who were not named — wrote an opinion piece published on Tuesday in the Liberation daily saying that they were “proud” to have allowed people to see in the New Year in happiness.
The people said that they had responded “to the call of those who are not satisfied with an existence punctuated only by work, consumption and screens, alone at home in the evening.”
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next
MALAYSIAN TRAGEDY: The French-Irish teen’s body was found in a stream in the jungle after a 10-day hunt by hundreds of rescuers, helicopters and sniffer dogs A French-Irish teenager with learning difficulties died by “misadventure” after disappearing in the Malaysian jungle on a family vacation and no one else was involved, a coroner ruled yesterday. The mother of Nora Quoirin, watching proceedings online, bowed her head as the verdict was delivered, with the coroner also saying there was no sign that the 15-year-old was murdered or sexually assaulted. The teenager’s body was discovered after a hunt through the rainforest following her disappearance from a resort outside Kuala Lumpur in 2019. Police said that there was no foul play and an autopsy conducted in Malaysia found that she probably starved
A skating rink owner in Szczecin, Poland, believes that he has found a way to keep his business open, despite COVID-19 restrictions: operate as a flower shop instead. His plan is simple — the customer has to purchase access to the flower “warehouse,” then chooses from a box of flowers in the middle of the rink. “You can jump, crawl or go on all fours ... you don’t have to wear skates,” Tomasz Fornalski, owner of the Lodogryf Skating Rink, told broadcaster TVN, which showed skaters holding pink roses as they circled the rink. His plan emerged as Poland imposed a three-week lockdown