Vagina sculpture fueling the culture war in Brazil

Thomson Reuters Foundation, RIO DE JANEIRO





A huge sculpture of a vagina on a hillside in northeastern Brazil has fueled an ongoing cultural war between leftists and conservatives — including close allies of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Called Diva, the vivid 33m concrete and resin sculpture by artist Juliana Notari is on the site of a former sugar mill that has been turned into an open-air museum in Pernambuco state.

Unveiling the installation last week, Notari said that it depicts both a vagina and a wound, questioning the relationship between nature and culture in a “phallocentric and anthropocentric society.”

Juliana Notaria’s giant sculpture Diva is pictured on a hillside in the open-air museum Usina de Arte in Agua Preta, Brazil, on Dec. 22 last year. Photo: AFP

“These issues have become increasingly urgent today,” she wrote on Facebook, accompanied by a series of photographs of the vast, bright red sculpture, which took a team of 20 artisans 11 months to make.

The sculpture triggered hot debate on social media, with more than 25,000 people commenting on Notari’s Facebook post — both supporters and critics of the work.

“With all due respect, I did not like it. Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking... Daddy, what is this? What will I answer?” one commenter wrote.

“With all due respect, you can teach your daughters not to be ashamed of their own genitals,” a female poster wrote in response.

Bolsonaro’s political guru, Olavo de Carvalho, took to Twitter to lambast Notari’s work — seemingly proposing a giant penis sculpture as a way to challenge it.

His comments drew nearly 700 retweets, many laden with outspoken criticism against leftists.

Bolsonaro has long criticized art he deems to be left-wing, and in 2019 he tried unsuccessfully to freeze funding for movies with LGBT+ themes.