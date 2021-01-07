A huge sculpture of a vagina on a hillside in northeastern Brazil has fueled an ongoing cultural war between leftists and conservatives — including close allies of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Called Diva, the vivid 33m concrete and resin sculpture by artist Juliana Notari is on the site of a former sugar mill that has been turned into an open-air museum in Pernambuco state.
Unveiling the installation last week, Notari said that it depicts both a vagina and a wound, questioning the relationship between nature and culture in a “phallocentric and anthropocentric society.”
Photo: AFP
“These issues have become increasingly urgent today,” she wrote on Facebook, accompanied by a series of photographs of the vast, bright red sculpture, which took a team of 20 artisans 11 months to make.
The sculpture triggered hot debate on social media, with more than 25,000 people commenting on Notari’s Facebook post — both supporters and critics of the work.
“With all due respect, I did not like it. Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking... Daddy, what is this? What will I answer?” one commenter wrote.
“With all due respect, you can teach your daughters not to be ashamed of their own genitals,” a female poster wrote in response.
Bolsonaro’s political guru, Olavo de Carvalho, took to Twitter to lambast Notari’s work — seemingly proposing a giant penis sculpture as a way to challenge it.
His comments drew nearly 700 retweets, many laden with outspoken criticism against leftists.
Bolsonaro has long criticized art he deems to be left-wing, and in 2019 he tried unsuccessfully to freeze funding for movies with LGBT+ themes.
Thailand’s government yesterday held off from ordering new nationwide business shutdowns amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases, but empowered some provincial governors to set their own restrictions and pleaded with the public not to travel. Thailand, which had largely controlled the virus by the middle of last year, saw a second wave of outbreaks beginning last month. It confirmed 315 new cases yesterday, the majority of which are from local transmission, bringing its total to 7,694 cases and 64 deaths. The country yesterday also reported its first known case of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus called B.1.1.7, Yong Poovorawan, a
LONELY EXPLORER: The underwater drone, believed to be a Chinese-made Sea Wing, could have been mapping possible routes for navy submarines, an analyst said An Indonesian fisher has found what experts said is likely a Chinese submarine drone in waters on a strategic maritime route from the South China Sea to Australia. According to Indonesian media reports, the uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) was found on Sunday last week near Selayar Island in South Sulawesi. Six days later it was handed to police and transferred to the Indonesian military. Military observers have said the drone appears to be a Chinese Sea Wing UUV, an underwater glider developed by the Shenyang Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is publicly described as collecting data including seawater
The head of the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) has called on locals to show greater respect for their environment amid a boom in domestic tourism that has been accompanied by reports of littering, human waste and wildlife disturbance. Restrictions on international travel due to COVID-19 have forced New Zealanders to holiday at home, with government data showing some holiday spots are busier than they were before the pandemic, despite the absence of tourists from overseas. With New Zealand’s border closed to nearly all foreign arrivals since April, sites and attractions typically popular with first-time visitors such as Franz Josef Glacier
The idea was born over trays of sushi. Felix Bock, then studying for a doctorate at the University of British Columbia in Canada, was venting his frustration over the scant interest in his proposal to use waste wood from demolition and construction sites. How, he wondered, could he convince people that there is no such thing as waste, but rather just wasted resources? Chopsticks in hand, Thalia Otamendi, the woman who is now his fiancee, looked at him. “She said: ‘Felix, maybe you just have to start with something small, and maybe it’s the chopstick,’” Bock said. Bock started working on the idea the next