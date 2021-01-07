US intelligence and law enforcement agencies on Tuesday said that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that has shaken government and corporate security, contradicting US President Donald Trump, who had said that China could be to blame.
A joint statement by the FBI, the US Directorate of National Intelligence, the US National Security Agency and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) outlined their findings in what experts have called the most devastating break in US computer security in years.
Their investigation “indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently discovered, ongoing cyber compromises of both government and non-governmental networks,” they wrote.
Trump, who over four years has avoided criticizing Moscow, has refused to finger Russia in the case.
“Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens,” he tweeted about the hack last month, adding that the media were, “for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!).”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-US attorney general Bill Barr have pointed to Moscow as the culprits.
CISA said that the hack was focused on the Orion security software produced by the US firm SolarWinds, widely found in government and private-sector computers across the globe.
About 18,000 public and private customers of SolarWinds would be vulnerable to the hack, the statement said.
However, it said that out of that number, “a much smaller number have been compromised by follow-on activity on their systems.”
So far investigators have found less than 10 US government agencies whose systems were compromised, the statement said.
The statement did not identify which agencies, but some have admitted they were targets, including the Department of the Treasury, the National Institutes of Health, and the departments of commerce, homeland security and defense.
The intrusion, which began early last year, only became public last month, revealed by private security consultants.
It sparked concerns that those behind it could have been able to access highly classified government secrets.
The three agencies said that they believe the hack “was, and continues to be, an intelligence gathering effort,” rather than an effort to steal corporate secrets or wreak damage on information technology systems.
“This is a serious compromise that will require a sustained and dedicated effort to remediate,” they said.
