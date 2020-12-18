A Paris court on Wednesday handed jail terms ranging from four years to life to more than a dozen people convicted of helping gunmen who attacked satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and customers at a Jewish supermarket in January 2015.
Survivors and family members of the dead sat in silence as the verdicts were read out, which they hailed afterward as a victory for justice and freedom of speech after a sometimes traumatic trial that revived the horror of the killings.
The editor of Charlie Hebdo, Laurent Sourisseau, who lives under round-the-clock police protection, was also in court to hear the sentencing by a five-member team of magistrates who had listened to evidence against the accused over three months.
“It’s been painful, searing. It’s been a stage in our mourning process, necessary and unavoidable,” said Richard Malka, a lawyer for Charlie Hebdo. “I hope it’s the start of something else, of an awareness, a wake-up call.”
In the absence of the attackers themselves — all three were killed by security forces in the days after their rampage — French investigators instead focused on accomplices to the men, including their weapon suppliers.
The main accused, Ali Riza Polat, was judged to have known about his friend Amedy Coulibaly’s plans to take part in the attacks, and was given a 30-year sentence for complicity, which he immediately said he would appeal.
Another 10 accused were in court, all men ranging from 29 to 68 years old with prior criminal records, but no terror convictions. They were all found guilty on a range of charges.
In all, 13 sentences were handed down, including to two accused who were tried in absentia: Hayat Boumeddiene, the partner of gunman Coulibaly, received a 30-year sentence, while Mohamed Belhoucine, a known Islamic extremist, was handed a life term.
Both of them are presumed to be in Syria and might be dead.
A 14th suspect was not sentenced because he was convicted in a separate terror trial earlier this year and is thought to be dead.
During the attacks, 17 people were killed over three days, beginning with the massacre of 12 people at Charlie Hebdo magazine by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi.
They said they were acting on behalf of al-Qaeda to avenge Charlie Hebdo’s decision to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, while Coulibaly had sworn loyalty to the Islamic State group.
Coulibaly was responsible for the murder of a French policewoman and a hostage-taking at a Hyper Cacher market in which four Jewish men were killed.
Those shot dead in the Charlie Hebdo office included some of France’s most celebrated cartoonists, such as Jean Cabut, known as Cabu, 76, Georges Wolinski, 80, and Stephane “Charb” Charbonnier, 47.
To mark the start of the trial on Sept. 2, the magazine republished the prophet cartoons, leading to fresh violence and protests against France in many Muslim countries.
Three weeks later, a Pakistani man wounded two people outside the magazine’s former offices, hacking at them with a cleaver.
On Oct. 16, a young Chechen refugee beheaded teacher Samuel Paty, who had showed some of the caricatures to his pupils.
On Oct. 29, three people were killed when a young Tunisian recently arrived in Europe went on a stabbing spree in a church in Nice.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has introduced legislation to tackle radical Islamist activity in France, a bill that has stirred anger in some Muslim countries.
“The cycle of violence, which had began in the offices of Charlie Hebdo, will finally be closed,” Sourisseau, who was badly injured in the attacks, wrote in an editorial. “At least from the perspective of criminal law, because from a human one, the consequences will never be erased.”
