The Danish government on Tuesday formally apologized to the 22 Greenlanders who were moved to Denmark and cut off from their families in the 1950s in an attempt to bridge the cultural gap between the Scandinavian country and its then-colony.
In 1951, 22 children from Greenland, which until 1953 was a Danish colony after which it gradually started gaining autonomy, were chosen to be moved to mainland Denmark.
They were promised a better life in Denmark with the goal of them later returning to Greenland as assimilated Danes to form a future elite, which could serve as a link between Copenhagen and Greenland’s capital, Nuuk.
In Denmark, the children were deprived of contact with relatives and once they returned to Greenland they were not reunited with their parents, but instead put in an orphanage. Many of them would never see their families again.
“We cannot change what happened. But we can take responsibility and apologize to those we should have cared for, but failed to do,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement.
“I have been following the case for many years and I am still deeply touched by the human tragedies it contains,” said Frederiksen, who has sent a letter to each of the six children who are still alive.
One of them, Helene Thiesen, who was seven years old at the time she left for Denmark, said she was comforted by the apology.
“I am relieved that the apology has finally been delivered. It is really, really important. It means everything. I’ve been fighting for this since 1998,” she told the news agency Ritzau.
The official apology follows the publishing of a study that examined the fates of the children.
Greenlandic Prime Minister Kim Kielsen was quoted in the government statement saying that he was moved as he learned of the plight of the children, and reflected on how “cooperation between Denmark and Greenland has developed a lot. Today we are equals, looking back on history together.”
The massive arctic territory of Greenland, now an autonomous territory within the kingdom of Denmark, has said that full independence is in the future, although no timetable has been set.
Greenland still relies on Denmark for state functions like maintaining the currency, foreign relations and defense policy, and separating would mean the loss of an annual subsidy of about 480 million euros (US$582 million), or 60 percent of its budget.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
‘IRREGULARITIES’: A cybersecurity firm said many of the accounts that retweeted a post critical of Australia’s military were created last month and only used once A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said. The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅). Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet. The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare
‘MODERATELY PROSPEROUS’: Xi said that nearly 100 million were making more than US$1.68 per day, which was still below the World Bank’s absolute poverty level Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday declared victory in an eight-year drive to eradicate extreme poverty in the world’s most populous nation, a key goal of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). “We have achieved in a timely manner the poverty alleviation goal of the new era,” Xi said at a meeting of the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, China’s supreme decisionmaking body, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The incomes of nearly 100 million people had moved above China’s official poverty line — defined as those who earn less than 11 yuan (US$1.68) per day, he said. After assuming leadership of the