A Chinese official’s post on Twitter of an image of an Australian soldier that sparked a furious reaction from Canberra was amplified across social media by unusual accounts, of which half were likely fake, an Israeli cybersecurity firm and Australian experts said.
The digitally altered image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child was tweeted on Monday by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅).
Twitter declined Australia’s request to remove the tweet.
The Chinese embassy in Canberra on Friday told ABC television that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s demand for an apology drew more attention to an investigation into war crimes by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.
Cyabra, an Israeli cybersecurity firm, said that it was highly probable that an orchestrated campaign had promoted Zhao’s tweet.
Cyabra said it had found 57.5 that of accounts that engaged with Zhao’s tweet were fake and “evidence of a largely orchestrated disinformation campaign” to amplify its message.
The firm did not give any details about who was behind the campaign.
Cyabra said it analyzed 1,344 profiles and found that a large number were created last month and used once, to retweet Zhao’s post.
China called Cyabra’s statement “unwarranted.”
“This is a classic example of spreading false information. Twitter has its own rules managing tweets,” the ministry said on Friday in response to questions from reporters.
The Queensland University of Technology’s Tim Graham analyzed 10,000 replies to Zhao’s tweet.
Accounts originating in China were the most active and 8 percent of replies were from accounts created on the day, or in the 24 hours prior, Graham said.
Many contained duplicated text.
“When not tweeting about Afghan children, they were tweeting about Hong Kong,” he told reporters in an interview.
“If there’s enough of them, those irregularities suggest they were set up for a particular campaign,” he said.
Some of the accounts had already been identified by Graham in a dataset of 37,000 Chinese accounts targeting Australia since June, he said.
Ariel Bogle, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said that she had also noticed “unusual behavior” by Twitter accounts retweeting or liking Zhao’s post.
“There was a spike in accounts created on November 30 and December 1,” Bogle told reporters, adding that it was too early to determine whether it was coordinated inauthentic behavior or patriotic individuals.
Many of the new accounts only followed Zhao, plus one or two other accounts, she said.
A third of accounts liking Zhao’s tweet had no followers, the institute said.
Earlier this year, Twitter said it had removed 23,750 accounts spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Chinese Communist Party and another 150,000 accounts designed to amplify these messages.
A Twitter spokeswoman said that the company remains vigilant, but the Cyabra findings “don’t hold up to scrutiny” because it relied only on publicly available data.
A Cyabra spokeswoman said that its founders are information warfare experts with Israeli military backgrounds and the US Department of State was among its clients.
The genteel world of New Zealand pottery has been rocked by a row over plans for a ceramic dildo-making workshop, sparking allegations of bullying and online abuse. Ceramicist Nicole Gaston said that she wanted the Wellington Potters’ Association to hold the event with Iza Lozano, a visiting Mexican artist who has conducted similar workshops in her homeland. Gaston said that pottery dildos are easily sterilized, can be warmed and, unlike latex versions, do not pose the risk of leeching chemicals into the body. “Some of the oldest ceramic works ever found are of phalluses,” she said. “This isn’t exactly brand new. People have
A CAUTIONARY TALE: Bookseller Lam Wing-kee speaks of the danger that his adopted home Taiwan now faces and the ordeal of his detention in China Lam Wing-kee (林榮基) leaned forward in his chair, answering quickly and sharply to issue a warning to the people of his new home, Taiwan. “Be ready now,” Lam said. “We should be more alert as citizens, we should get ready,” the 64-year-old Hong Konger said. “If they can take Hong Kong back, the next place, I feel, is Taiwan.” Late in Taipei at Causeway Bay Books Mark II, on the 10th floor of a nondescript building, Lam, a wiry, gray-haired bookseller, was sitting at his desk with a bemused gaze behind thin oval glasses. The desk was neat, but crowded with books and a
‘POLICE EVERYWHERE’: A law that would criminalize the publication of images of police officers was passed by the National Assembly and awaits Senate approval Violent clashes erupted in Paris on Saturday as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against new security legislation, with tensions intensified by the police beating and racial abuse of a black man that shocked France. Several fires were started in Paris, sending acrid smoke into the air, as protesters vented their anger against the security law, which would restrict the publication of police officers’ faces. About 46,000 people marched in Paris and 133,000 in total nationwide, the French Ministry of the Interior said. Protest organizers said about 500,000 joined nationwide, including 200,000 in the capital. French President Emmanuel Macron late
ILL-EQUIPPED: Pamekasan — a modest district by the Java Sea, where Sardjono Utomo worked for years as a hospital director — did not even have one ventilator Sardjono Utomo, a senior Indonesian physician, late on Tuesday afternoon admitted himself to his local hospital in East Java. In just over 24 hours, as his fellow doctors phoned hospital after hospital in search of a ventilator in Surabaya — Indonesia’s second-largest city and a few hours’ drive away — the doctor and his wife, Sri Martini, would both be dead. The death of Sardjono and his wife from COVID-19 has raised alarm bells in the world’s fourth-most populated nation, where the pandemic has steadily gone from bad to worse and is putting a significant strain on the country’s poorly equipped healthcare