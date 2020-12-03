Parliamentarians urge Lam to help 12 held in China

Reuters, HONG KONG





More than 150 parliamentarians from 18 countries have called on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) to intervene to ensure justice for 12 people, the youngest of whom is 16, who have been detained in mainland China after trying to flee the territory by boat.

The 12, who had all faced charges in Hong Kong linked to anti-government protests, have been held virtually incommunicado in a mainland prison since they were detained at sea on Aug. 23, apparently while trying to reach Taiwan.

Chinese authorities last week said that members of the group face charges of illegal border crossing and organizing an illicit border crossing, which could carry a sentence of up to seven years in jail.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a news conference in the territory on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

“In your role as Chief Executive, it is incumbent on you to intercede on behalf of these young people to ensure that they are guaranteed justice,” the parliamentarians said in the letter released late on Tuesday. “To continue to fail to do so would be a gross abdication of your responsibility to serve the people of Hong Kong and ensure their well-being and safety.”

The 12 should be returned to Hong Kong immediately, be allowed to nominate legal representatives and given access to their families, they said in the letter.

Lam has said the 12 would have to face justice in the mainland and that her government would provide them with “needed and feasible” assistance.

Human rights groups and democracy advocates have expressed fear over the conditions and treatment of the 12, with families and lawyers for them denied access.