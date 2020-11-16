SpaceX ready to launch astronauts to space station

AFP, WASHINGTON





Four astronauts were yesterday poised to launch on Space Exploration Technologies Corp’s (SpaceX) Crew Dragon Resilience to the International Space Station, the first of what the US hopes will be many routine missions following a successful test flight in late spring.

Three Americans, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi were to blast off at 0:27am GMT today from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In May, SpaceX completed a demonstration mission showing it could take astronauts to the space station and bring them back safely, thus ending almost a decade of reliance on Russia for rides on its Soyuz rockets.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is pictured with the Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday. Photo: AFP / NASA / Joel Kowsky

“The history being made this time is we’re launching what we call an operational flight to the International Space Station,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters on Friday.

The launch was to be attended by US Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence.

The crew are to dock at their destination at 4am GMT tomorrow.

MUSK STILL DOUBTFUL

Meanwhile, SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Saturday said that he “most likely” has a case of COVID-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

“Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold,” Musk wrote on Twitter.