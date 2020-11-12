PHILIPPINES
Typoon forces evacuations
Thousands of people were yesterday evacuated from their homes in storm-battered parts of the nation as the third typhoon in as many weeks barreled toward the country. Typhoon Vamco was expected to graze Catanduanes Island before making landfall on Luzon later yesterday or early today. Destructive winds and torrential rain are expected in parts of central and southern Luzon, the state weather forecaster said. About 50,000 people living in the typhoon’s path would be ordered to leave their homes, said Gremil Alexis Naz, spokesman for the Office of Civil Defense in the Bicol region.
MYANMAR
Opposition disputes vote
A military-backed opposition party yesterday said that it would not recognize the results of Sunday’s general election and urged authorities to hold another vote. The Union Solidarity and Development Party told a news conference the vote was conducted unfairly and the party had asked the election commission for a re-run. The ruling National League for Democracy, led by Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has established a clear lead in early results and the party has claimed victory overall, citing its own unofficial tally.
SOUTH KOREA
Spy boss suggests summit
National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won has proposed a summit of the leaders of the US, Japan and the two Koreas during the Tokyo Olympics next year, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported yesterday. Park made the proposal in Japan, where he arrived on Sunday for his first trip as head of the NIS aimed at improving relations strained by a feud over compensation for Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during its colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Park suggested the summit during a meeting on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, saying that it could take up the issues of North Korea’s denuclearisation and the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korean agents, the newspaper said.
AUSTRALIA
Poppies light up opera house
Poppies yesterday illuminated the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn as the nation marked the 102nd anniversary of Remembrance Day. As the sun rose, a lone bugler played the Last Post to mark the end of World War I and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The guns fell silent at 11am on Nov. 11, 1918, after more than four years of war. Services were also held nationwide. Prime Minister Scott Morrison laid a wreath at a Remembrance Day service in Canberra.
UNITED KINGDOM
‘Trump’ visible in Biden note
The government on Tuesday blamed a “technical error” for an embarrassing gaffe in which US President Donald Trump’s faded-out name appeared in a congratulatory online statement to US president-elect Joe Biden. Sharp-eyed Twitter users spotted the words “Trump,” “the future” and “second term” faintly hidden in the graphic posted on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official account to mark Biden’s election triumph. “As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election,” a Downing Street spokesman said. “A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.”
HUNGARY
Gay adoption ban pursued
The government has drafted legislation that would practically ban adoption by same-sex couples in what rights groups have said is an attack on the LGBTQ community when COVID-19 means that they cannot protest. The bill was submitted late on Tuesday to parliament to shore up support for the government, just before tough COVID-19 restrictions took effect yesterday. “The timing is no coincidence: The proposals that severely limit legal rights and go against basic international and European human rights ... were submitted at a time when ... protests are not allowed,” the Hatter rights group said.
FRANCE
Ex-Vatican envoy on trial
Pope Francis’s former envoy to the nation on Tuesday went on trial in Paris for sexual assault following accusations that he groped five men during public ceremonies. Luigi Ventura, a 75-year-old Italian archbishop, was not in court for the proceedings, where the prosecution sought a 10-month suspended jail sentence. Ventura’s lawyer, Solange Doumic, said that his client’s doctor had advised him against traveling due to the health risks posed by COVID-19. The allegations against Ventura caused deep embarrassment for the Vatican when they surfaced in February last year. He was stripped of his diplomatic immunity in July last year so that he could be put on trial — a first for a Vatican envoy.
GERMANY
‘No proof’ against Thai king
The government has found no evidence that Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has done anything illegal while living there, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur said, citing a Federal Foreign Office statement. Vajiralongkorn has spent most of his time over the past several years in the nation. Thousands of Thai protesters last month submitted a letter to the nation’s embassy in Bangkok, asking authorities to probe whether he has exercised royal authority during his time there, a breach of local law. “The German government has no reliable evidence that the Thai king has taken any such decisions during his stay,” the ministry said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Nude of feminist decried
A monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft was unveiled in London on Tuesday, prompting criticism from some who slammed the nude design. Wollstonecraft was an early feminist thinker whose 1792 book A Vindication of the Rights of Woman called for women to have equal rights. Artist Maggi Hambling created the sculpture of a small female nude figure. Some questioned whether a nude figure would have been used for a monument to a man. Hambling told the Evening Standard that she did not want to depict the writer in period clothing, as “she’s everywoman and clothes would have restricted her.”
It was billed as a major press event at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons, but a briefing by US President Donald Trump’s lawyers was mercilessly mocked when it emerged the venue was not the plush hotel, but a suburban garden center next to a sex shop. The confusion began when Trump took to Twitter while golfing on Saturday to announce an imminent “lawyers” news conference at the Four Seasons, Philadelphia. However, he clarified the matter, saying that the “big press conference” would be at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a family business between a crematorium and an adult book store on the outskirts of
OPPOSITION IN DISARRAY: With no major ‘credible alternative’ in the election, many see the vote as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership, a political analyst said Voting was yesterday under way in Myanmar’s elections, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago. More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels. With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. However, her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the
In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope. “Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers. Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of
Thai Airways has launched a special flight that would cruise over 99 holy sites, allowing passengers to chant Buddhist mantras from the sky, in its latest attempt to boost its revenue. The airline was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the closure of Thailand’s borders has been a devastating blow. The company has launched a number of novel initiatives to raise cash in the past few months. It has put bags made from life vests and slide rafts on sale, and opened an airline-themed cafe selling in-flight meals in Bangkok and a food stall selling dough fritters. It has also opened its Airbus