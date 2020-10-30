World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Zeta triggers power outages

Tropical Storm Zeta moved across Alabama yesterday after walloping New Orleans, blacking out tens of thousands of homes and businesses and prompting President Donald Trump to declare an emergency for Mississippi. Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, with winds of 177kph, before weakening to a gale-force storm, the National Hurricane Center said. At least one person was killed in New Orleans, where damages might total as much as US$5 billion. About 2.4 million people were without power yesterday in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to PowerOutage.US, a Web site that aggregates utility outage data.

MEXICO

Bodies found in pits

Fifty-nine bodies have been found in a series of clandestine burial pits in Guanajuato state and there could more to be excavated, the National Search Commission said on Wednesday. Commission head Karla Quintana said excavations began a week ago based on a tip-off from relatives of missing people. The bodies were extracted over the past week from 52 pits at a property on the outskirts of the Guanajuato city of Salvatierra. The scene was considered dangerous enough that the army and National Guard provided security for the excavations. Quintana called it “a sad and terrible discovery,” adding that work would continue on “possible positive sites.”

UNITED STATES

Florida governor trolled

Questions have been raised about the security of Florida’s online voter registration system after Governor Ron DeSantis had trouble casting his ballot because someone had illegally changed his address. When DeSantis went a Tallahassee early voting site on Monday, he was told his address had been changed from the governor’s mansion to a small apartment complex in West Palm Beach, 675km away. The problem was quickly resolved, and DeSantis contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident. A 20-year-old man in Naples has been arrested in connection with the case.

UNITED STATES

Trump attacks ‘Anonymous’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called a former administration official who penned a scathing anti-Trump book under the pen name “Anonymous” a “sleazebag.” Speaking at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, he said that Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, was “a nobody, a disgruntled employee.” He joked that he thought “Anonymous” might one of his senior advisers, such as son-in-law Jared Kushner, or Republican senators Mike Lee or Rand Paul, who were at the rally.

UNITED STATES

Man builds pirate ship

When Hurricane Sally knocked down his fence and hurled debris across the Florida Panhandle, John Rebolledo gathered up the hurricane’s forgotten treasures from his backyard, and spent a month turning them into a life-sized pirate ship. Now there is a 5m by 3m pirate ship in his driveway, complete with a treasure chest and two skeletons — just in time for Halloween. Rebolledo used wood fencing that had been blown down by the storm to build most of the boat.