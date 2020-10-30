UNITED STATES
Zeta triggers power outages
Tropical Storm Zeta moved across Alabama yesterday after walloping New Orleans, blacking out tens of thousands of homes and businesses and prompting President Donald Trump to declare an emergency for Mississippi. Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana, with winds of 177kph, before weakening to a gale-force storm, the National Hurricane Center said. At least one person was killed in New Orleans, where damages might total as much as US$5 billion. About 2.4 million people were without power yesterday in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to PowerOutage.US, a Web site that aggregates utility outage data.
Bodies found in pits
Fifty-nine bodies have been found in a series of clandestine burial pits in Guanajuato state and there could more to be excavated, the National Search Commission said on Wednesday. Commission head Karla Quintana said excavations began a week ago based on a tip-off from relatives of missing people. The bodies were extracted over the past week from 52 pits at a property on the outskirts of the Guanajuato city of Salvatierra. The scene was considered dangerous enough that the army and National Guard provided security for the excavations. Quintana called it “a sad and terrible discovery,” adding that work would continue on “possible positive sites.”
Florida governor trolled
Questions have been raised about the security of Florida’s online voter registration system after Governor Ron DeSantis had trouble casting his ballot because someone had illegally changed his address. When DeSantis went a Tallahassee early voting site on Monday, he was told his address had been changed from the governor’s mansion to a small apartment complex in West Palm Beach, 675km away. The problem was quickly resolved, and DeSantis contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident. A 20-year-old man in Naples has been arrested in connection with the case.
Trump attacks ‘Anonymous’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called a former administration official who penned a scathing anti-Trump book under the pen name “Anonymous” a “sleazebag.” Speaking at a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, he said that Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, was “a nobody, a disgruntled employee.” He joked that he thought “Anonymous” might one of his senior advisers, such as son-in-law Jared Kushner, or Republican senators Mike Lee or Rand Paul, who were at the rally.
Man builds pirate ship
When Hurricane Sally knocked down his fence and hurled debris across the Florida Panhandle, John Rebolledo gathered up the hurricane’s forgotten treasures from his backyard, and spent a month turning them into a life-sized pirate ship. Now there is a 5m by 3m pirate ship in his driveway, complete with a treasure chest and two skeletons — just in time for Halloween. Rebolledo used wood fencing that had been blown down by the storm to build most of the boat.
After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world's second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus.
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country's largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers.
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator.
JAPAN

Deer-edible bags invented

The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals' stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital's central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals' complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory