The news was greeted with tears, cheers and, at the afternoon school pickup, a spontaneous concert of parents honking their horns in celebration.
As Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced at 3:30pm yesterday that Melbourne’s months-long lockdown would largely come to an end, residents rejoiced.
From midnight today, cafes, restaurants, bars and beauty services can reopen, subject to patron limits, and people can leave their home for any reason.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It was a moment of high anticipation.
As Andrews spoke, activist and author Sally Rugg wrote on Twitter: “Is Dan ok? He seems like he’s about to cry?”
Minutes later, after the announcement, she added: “Oh god now I’m crying.”
For millions the floodgates of emotion opened.
Some cracked a beer during the news conference, toasting the latest episode of what had become the state’s longest-running, and dourest, daytime TV show.
The author Andrea Rowe said that she was with her daughter at the school gates listening to the radio as the news came through.
“She’s crying,” Rowe wrote. “I’m tooting. Folks are flashing lights and hollering. The Rosebud school carpark pickup is going off.”
Asked by reporters about his famous quote from March at the start of the lockdown — “[that you can’t] have all your mates around to home and get on the beers” — Andrews announced that he would in fact be reaching for the spirits.
However, not everyone was overjoyed.
News Corp columnist Sophie Elsworth said the short notice meant that some businesses “have just over one day to get sorted.”
Former Victoria premier Jeff Kennett said it was “long overdue,” but for others it was a moment of unqualified joy.
French authorities yesterday said that they would close a Paris mosque as part of a clampdown on radical Islam that has yielded over a dozen arrests following the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed. The mosque in a densely populated suburb northeast of Paris had disseminated a video on its Facebook page days before Friday’s gruesome murder, railing against teacher Samuel Paty’s choice of material for a class discussion on freedom of expression, a source close to the investigation said. The French Ministry of the Interior said the mosque in Pantin, which has
LONGSTANDING NEUTRALITY: The US request came as it vied for influence in Southeast Asia with China, but Indonesia has never let foreign militaries operate there Indonesia this year rejected a proposal by the US to allow its P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance planes to land and refuel there, four senior Indonesian officials familiar with the matter have said. US officials made multiple “high-level” approaches in July and August to Indonesia’s defense and foreign ministers before Indonesian President Joko Widodo rebuffed the request, the officials said. Representatives for Indonesia’s president and defense minister, the US Department of State’s Office of Press Relations and the US embassy in Jakarta did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for the US Department of Defense and Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night said that he has no problem with being held responsible for the many killings under his crackdown on drugs, and that he is ready to face charges that could land him in jail, but not charges of crimes against humanity. Duterte’s televised remarks were among his clearest acknowledgement of the prospects that he could face a deluge of criminal charges for the bloody campaign he launched after taking office in the middle of 2016. Police have reported that at least 5,856 drug suspects have been killed in raids and more than 256,000 others arrested since
WEIGHING THE RISKS: One biogeochemist said that the known risks of disease from not sterilizing baby bottles outweighed that of microplastics Bottle-fed babies might ingest more than 1 million pieces of microplastics each day, new research showed on Monday, highlighting the abundance of plastics in our food products. There is growing evidence that humans consume huge numbers of the tiny particles, formed when larger pieces of plastic break down, but very little is known about the knock-on health consequences. Researchers in Ireland looked at the rate of microplastic release in 10 types of baby bottles or accessories made from polypropylene, the most commonly used plastic for food containers. They followed official guidelines from the WHO on sterilization and formula preparation conditions. Over a 21-day