Bottle-fed babies might ingest more than 1 million pieces of microplastics each day, new research showed on Monday, highlighting the abundance of plastics in our food products.
There is growing evidence that humans consume huge numbers of the tiny particles, formed when larger pieces of plastic break down, but very little is known about the knock-on health consequences.
Researchers in Ireland looked at the rate of microplastic release in 10 types of baby bottles or accessories made from polypropylene, the most commonly used plastic for food containers.
They followed official guidelines from the WHO on sterilization and formula preparation conditions.
Over a 21-day test period, the team found that the bottles released between 1.3 million and 16.2 million plastic microparticles per liter. They then used this data to model the potential global infant exposure to microplastics from bottle-feeding, based on national average rates of breast-feeding.
They estimated that the average bottle-fed baby could be ingesting 1.6 million plastic microparticles every day during the first 12 months of their lives.
The authors of the research, published in the Nature Food journal, said that sterilization and exposure to high water temperatures had the biggest effect on microplastic release, going from 0.6 million particles per liter on average at 25°C to 55 million/liter at 95°C.
The authors said the aim of the research was “not to worry parents” about the potential health risks of bottle microplastics.
“We have communicated, as strongly as we can, that we do not know the potential health risks of infant ingestions of microplastics,” the team from Trinity College Dublin said. “This is an area of research we are now actively pursuing.”
The authors added that it was in developed nations that babies were likely ingesting the most plastic — 2.3 million particles daily in North America and 2.6 million in Europe.
This was attributed to relatively low breast-feeding rates in richer countries.
They said the levels could easily be lowered by taking a few additional steps, including rinsing bottles with cold sterilized water and preparing formula milk in a non-plastic container before filling the bottle.
Fay Couceiro, a senior research fellow in biogeochemistry at the University of Portsmouth in England, said that Monday’s research highlighted the “urgency for studies on microplastic impacts on human health.”
She said that it was important not to be “alarmist” when it came to bottle feeding, which many parents prefer for a variety of reasons.
“The risks from not sterilizing bottles or using hot water are well understood and very real, and these known risks of disease must outweigh that of microplastic production until their health risks are understood,” said Couceiro, who was not involved in the study.
