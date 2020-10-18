A missile strike yesterday leveled a row of homes in Azerbaijan’s second-largest city of Ganja, killing 12 and injuring more than 40 people in their sleep in a sharp escalation of the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The early hours attack, which saw a second missile strike another part of Ganja and a third reach the nearby strategic city of Mingecevir, came hours after Azerbaijani forces shelled the ethnic Armenian separatist region’s capital Stepanakert.
The seeming tit-for-tat attacks further undermines international efforts to calm a resurgence of fighting between Christian Armenians and Muslim Azerbaijanis before it draws in regional powers Russia and Turkey.
Photo: AFP
Witnesses in Ganja saw rows of houses turned to rubble by the strike, which shattered the walls and ripped the roofs off buildings in the surrounding streets.
People ran outside in shock and tears, stumbling through dark muddy alleys in their slippers, some wearing bathroom robes and pajamas.
The attack came only six days after a missile struck another residential part of the city of more than 300,000 people, killing 10 civilians and leaving many on edge.
At the scene of the latest strike, exploding shells rumbled in the distance as rescuers and red helmets used sniffer dogs to search for signs on life.
“We were sleeping. The kids were watching TV,” Rubaba Zhafarova, 65, said in front of her destroyed home.
“All the houses around here are destroyed. Many people are under the rubble. Some are dead, some are wounded,” she said.
Hikmat Hajiyev, an assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, wrote on Twitter that according to “initial information, more than 20 houses were destroyed” yesterday.
In televised remarks, Aliyev vowed to strike back against Armenia, saying that the Azerbaijan’s army would “take revenge on the battlefield.”
Nagorno-Karabakh’s military said that Azerbaijani forces had stepped up their attacks on Friday across the front, shelling Stepanakert and the nearby town of Susi.
The separatists “carried out equivalent operations to stop adversary fire,” they said in a statement released by the Armenian government.
Rescuers periodically called for silence so they could hear the sounds of survivors as the hours passed, pulling passports, keys, bracelets and items of clothing from the debris.
They called in sniffer dogs and watered down the suffocating columns of dust with hoses from a fire truck.
“One woman was missing her feet. Someone else was missing an arm at the elbow,” said Elmir Shirinzaday, 26, in a visible state of shock.
Rescuers struggled to lift heavy boulders of rubble in search for signs of life, periodically taking breaks to try and calm distraught victims.
“My wife was there, my wife was there,” one man cried inconsolably while being walked toward an ambulance by a paramedic.
At around the same time in Mingecevir, an hour’s drive north of Ganja, witnesses reported hearing the impact of a huge blast that shook buildings.
The city is protected by a missile defense system because it is home to a strategic dam, and it was not immediately clear if the missile was destroyed or had made impact.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a
A US$60 double-dose experimental coronavirus vaccine is being made available to some residents in an eastern Chinese city, health officials have said, the first details of a mass rollout for an as yet unproven vaccine. Officials in Jiaxing on Thursday said that residents aged 18 to 59 with “urgent needs” could seek consultations at clinics for a Sinovac Biotech vaccine that authorities have been giving to groups such as medical workers. The statement from Jiaxing’s center for disease control and prevention did not specify what constituted “urgent needs.” Authorities did not say how many people in the city had been given the vaccine,