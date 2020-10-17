Danish coast surfs on pandemic wave

On Denmark’s rugged western coast, far from paradise islands in the tropics, “Cold Hawaii” has become the place to be for surfers stranded by travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the name suggests, surfers seeking out the perfect wave near the town of Klitmoller are not put off by chilly waters or nippy air, nor the lack of palm trees.

This raw and rugged coastline, often under gray and bleak skies, has drawn a growing number of board aficionados in recent years.

COVID-19 has “really created a big boom,” said Mor Meluka, a 34-year-old Israeli who settled there with his family 11 years ago.

Surfing enthusiasts from Denmark and nearby countries “used to travel the world,” but now, “since they can’t go anywhere, we are definitely experiencing more guests than usual,” Meluka said.

With his wife, Vahine Itchner, Meluka runs the Cold Hawaii Surf Camp, a surf school that employs 15 instructors in summer and continues to give daily lessons even in the off-season.

“You can’t really know what kind of waves you’re going to get. It’s always different waves. If you go to a perfect surf place like Bali or Tahiti, you know exactly how the wave is going to break. Here, it changes all the time,” said Itchner, who moved to Denmark at the age of 10 from Tahiti.

A new addition to the world’s surfing hot spots, it has yet to be invaded by the masses.

Klitmoller, a town of just 1,000 people, is an unexpected destination for surfers, due to its location and the absence of any surfing tradition.

One of many fishing villages that dot the Jutland coast, the spot has long been popular with windsurfers. Surfers started coming in the 1990s, with locals initially eyeing the newcomers with suspicion.

“It was new for the locals... The fishermen had to share the ocean, but a surfer with a board doesn’t require so much space,” Itchner said.

Nowadays surfing is an integral part of the local culture and is even part of children’s schoolday, with surfing lessons on their schedule.

Sjoerd Kok was one of the early pioneers.

A 42-year-old Dutch computer programmer, he moved there 17 years ago “for the surfing.”

His enthusiasm has not waned a bit, as interest in the town continues to soar.

“A couple of years ago I told myself this is the peak ... but no, it still expands.”

Itchner and Meluka said that they expect surfing to take off across Denmark, a windy country already known for its kitesurfing.

“It’s going to become a famous surf spot,” Itchner said.

In the land of hygge — the Danish concept of cosiness and comfort that promotes a sense of well-being in daily life — Klitmoller epitomises the art form better than any other place.

“The right word is the word ‘cosy’: to go surfing and then go home and light a fire and drink a hot chocolate,” she said.