People on Wednesday drank and danced to pumping techno music in the final minutes before all bars, restaurants and cannabis “coffee shops” closed as part of a partial COVID-19 lockdown.
Many of the revelers who flocked to terrace cafes in The Hague said that they backed the measures, which took effect at 10pm, but that they wanted to party first.
“It’s the last night before the lockdown, the last time to party. It’s a special night for us,” painter and decorator Simon Karelse, 19, said in Plein, the main nightlife area.
Photo: Reuters
Karelse said that the new regulations were “good.”
“It’s also for my grandparents, so it’s important for us. I have trust in the government, they have a vision where to go and I trust them,” he said.
After months when the Netherlands apparently got away with some of Europe’s laxest regulations, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday announced that the nation would go into semi-lockdown, its strictest measures since March.
COVID-19 cases hit a record of more than 7,000 on Tuesday, making the Netherlands the nation with the third-highest infection rate compared to its population after Belgium and the Czech Republic.
In Plein, one cafe had set up a huge marquee where dozens of people, all closely packed together, jumped up and down to a thumping dance music soundtrack.
Emerging from the tent, DJ Dena, 21, said that the crowds were in high spirits because “it’s the last evening ... we have enjoyment for the last night.”
“It’s a shame ... we hope it’s just four weeks, but I have bad feelings,” he said, adding that people in creative industries “have no job left if there’s three or four weeks to survive.”
Rutte has said that the partial lockdown — under which wearing a mask has been made compulsory in indoor public spaces — would be reviewed after two weeks, but it is expected to last at least four.
As the 10pm shutoff neared on Wednesday, police trucks rolled through Plein and officers entered several bars. Two police officers on horseback also patrolled the area.
“My friend and I decided to go to the cafe to have a nice time, because we don’t know how long this will last,” said Dana Kim, 21, a South Korean design student. “There are way more people out here like us than there usually are on a Wednesday evening.”
However, Kim said that the partial lockdown was “a bit too much,” and the Netherlands’ handling of the pandemic compared unfavorably with her home nation.
“I think it could have been handled better, if they were all wearing masks in public places and all that, because in [South] Korea where I’m from, places are not closed, but we are keeping social distance and all that,” she said.
South Korean band BTS is facing a barrage of criticism in China after a member made remarks about the Korean War, with several big-name brands, including Samsung, apparently having distanced themselves from the K-pop group amid the uproar. The controversy is the latest example of the political landmines lying in wait for brands in China, the world’s second-largest economy. Kim Nam-joon, known by the initials R.M., upset many Chinese in a speech when the band received an award from a US-based organization for their contribution to South Korea-US relations. R.M. invoked a “history of pain” shared between South Korea and the US, and,
VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination. Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck. It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a
NSW PROBE: Gladys Berejiklian admitted having a ‘close personal relationship’ with Daryl Maguire, who was allegedly involved in a ‘cash for visas scheme’ for Chinese The premier of Australia’s most populous state yesterday told a corruption inquiry that she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with a politician under investigation for monetizing his position through business dealings with China. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the relationship to the NSW Independent Commission into Corruption, prompting calls from the opposition Australian Labor Party for her resignation. Addressing reporters after the hearing, Berejiklian said that she had “made a mistake in my personal life” with a relationship she did not even disclose to her family or closest friends, but would continue to serve as premier
Often seen grinning at a missile launch or in command of lengthy official meetings, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has offered a glimpse of a different image — emotional and apologetic. At a weekend military parade where he showed off Pyongyang’s latest and largest intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim’s voice trembled momentarily as he spoke of “tears of gratitude” for his people’s efforts. He repeatedly and effusively thanked the public and military for their loyalty, and for remaining healthy in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which he said had not caused a single case in North Korea. That has come at a