Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said that he had presented the names of lawmakers who support him to the king, who would determine whether he has enough support to form a new government.
Anwar said that he had the backing of more than 120 lawmakers in the 222-member parliament, adding that Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had lost his majority and should resign.
He urged everyone to allow the monarch to carry out his duties.
Photo: Reuters
“With these documents, it is abundantly clear that we have registered a formidable, convincing majority among parliamentarians,” Anwar said.
The king assured him that he would respect the constitution and the issue of a snap election did not arise, Anwar added.
Anwar last month said that he commanded enough support to oust Muhyiddin, who took power in March with a margin of only a handful of votes after another coalition government collapsed.
The Malaysian government has said that the move would fail.
Anwar yesterday reiterated his commitment to institutional reform, judicial independence and the rule of law.
“There’s no question about cutting deals with individuals as alleged by some quarters,” he said.
The palace disputed Anwar’s assertion he had provided names during their meeting.
Anwar had presented the king with the number of lawmakers that he claimed supported him during their meeting that lasted about 25 minutes, Comptroller of the Royal Household Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in a statement.
“However, he did not provide the list of names of lawmakers supporting him to strengthen that claim,” Indera said.
The king has several options if he is convinced that Anwar has the backing of a majority in parliament, including a dissolution of parliament, ordering a confidence vote or appointing him as the new prime minister.
The monarch played a key role in interviewing lawmakers in February after former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned, triggering the instability that has gripped the nation.
“Frankly, I do not think it will be a smooth and easy ride for Anwar,” said Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.
It is unlikely Anwar would succeed as the government would have used its resources to lure back defectors since Anwar first staked his claim to power three weeks ago, he said.
A security flaw in an Internet-connected male chastity device could allow hackers to remotely lock it — leaving users trapped, researchers have said. The Cellmate, produced by Chinese firm Qiui, is a cover that clamps on the base of the male genitals with a hardened steel ring, and does not have a physical key or manual override. The locking mechanism is controlled with a smartphone app via Bluetooth — marketed as both an anti-cheating and a submission sex play device — but security researchers have found multiple flaws that leave it vulnerable to hacking. “We discovered that remote attackers could prevent the Bluetooth
Cardinal Joseph Zen (陳日君) fled the communist takeover of China as a teenager and found sanctuary in Hong Kong, a bastion of religious freedom that he now fears could disappear under Beijing’s tightening grip. The 88-year-old former bishop of Hong Kong has spent his retirement looking on with increasing alarm at the Vatican’s embrace of Beijing — and the imposition of a sweeping security law has only heightened his fears. “As I can see in the whole world, where you take away the freedoms of the people, religious freedoms also disappear,” Zen said from Salesian Mission he joined as a novice seven
BUILT-IN GLITCH: ‘Genshin Impact’ users around the world have complained that the game’s chat function automatically replaces certain words with asterixes A popular new game, Genshin Impact, is censoring words including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Falun Gong and Putin in the in-game chat function, according to players. The role-playing quest game from Chinese developer miHoYo was released last week, in what has been called the biggest global launch of a Chinese game ever. However, users around the world have taken to social media to complain about an apparent auto-censorship function built into the in-game chat function. Words including “Taiwan,” “Hong Kong,” “Falun Gong” and the names of Adolf Hitler, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, appear as asterixes when sent, according to
VIRUS EFFECTS: People leaving the nation are encountering conditions that are worse than prior to the pandemic, with shelters closed and hitchhiking less effective Eleazar Hernandez slept on a sidewalk amid a light drizzle, temperatures that dipped close to freezing and the roar of passing trucks. The 23-year-old Venezuelan was trying to make it to the Colombian city of Medellin with his wife, who is seven months pregnant, but the couple had run out of money for transportation by the time they reached Pamplona, a small mountain town more than 482km from their final destination. Unable to buy a bus ticket, Hernandez pinned his hopes on catching a ride on the back of a truck. It was the safest way to cross the Paramo de Berlin, a