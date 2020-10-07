John McAfee, an antivirus software creator indicted in the US on fraud charges, has been arrested at Barcelona airport, a Spanish police source said yesterday.
He was detained on Saturday as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, with a British passport, the source said, adding that he would be transferred to Madrid to face an extradition process.
US federal prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday unsealed an indictment against McAfee over charges that he evaded taxes and willfully failed to file returns.
Photo: AFP
That came after the US Securities and Exchange Commission said that it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging he made more than US$23.1 million in undisclosed compensation from false and misleading cryptocurrency recommendations.
He is alleged to have earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as through consulting work, speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.
Online court records do not show whether McAfee has a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges.
McAfee developed early Internet security software, and has been sought by authorities in the US and Belize in the past.
The federal indictment said that McAfee failed to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018, despite receiving “considerable income” from several sources.
The indictment does not allege that McAfee received any income or had any connection with the antivirus software company bearing his name during those years, prosecutors said.
McAfee evaded taxes by directing his income to be paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency accounts in the names of others, the indictment said.
McAfee hid assets from the US Internal Revenue Service — including real estate, a vehicle and a yacht — in the names of others, prosecutors said.
If convicted of all charges, McAfee could face up to 30 years in prison.
McAfee was released from detention in the Dominican Republic in July last year after he and five others were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style equipment, officials in the Caribbean Island said at the time.
Additional reporting by AP
The Chinese government has taken the rare step of formally confirming to the UN the death of a Uighur, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. More than 1 million people from the Uighur and Turkic Muslim communities in Xinjiang are believed to have been detained in camps since 2017, under a crackdown on ethnic minorities that experts say amounts to cultural genocide. The Chinese Communist Party has repeatedly refused requests by international bodies to independently visit and investigate the region, despite a growing international backlash. Abdulghafur Hapiz’s disappearance was registered with the UN Working Group on
Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts. The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels. Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.” While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever
‘DECISIVE MOMENT’: The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh said his forces would target military units deployed in large cities as Yerevan denied firing toward Azerbaijan Azerbaijan yesterday said that Armenian forces had shelled its second city, Ganja, in an escalation of the war in the South Caucasus. Armenia denied that it fired toward Azerbaijan, but the leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, said that his forces had destroyed a military airbase in Ganja. “Permanent military units located in the large cities of Azerbaijan from now on become the targets of the defense army,” Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. Fighting that broke out one week ago between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces has intensified in the past two days and spread way beyond the breakaway Karabakh
‘BLACK SHEEP’: A primary school teacher was deregistered after giving students worksheets about independence and freedom of speech, local media reported Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday defended disciplining teachers for promoting anti-China views, after the territory for the first time revoked an educator’s registration over the content of their lessons. Lam told reporters that she was obliged to protect students from being drawn into the political disputes that have fueled a historic wave of unrest in the former British colony. She was responding to questions about the Hong Kong Education Bureau’s decision to deregister a primary school teacher accused, according to local media reports, of giving students worksheets about freedom of speech and independence. “Our work has to continue to