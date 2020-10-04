A thriving marijuana garden has become a symbol of a Mexican legalization campaign and an oasis for cannabis smokers — right outside the Mexican Senate in the heart of the capital.
Activists in February created the small, but flourishing Mexico City plot next to one of the entrances to the upper house of the Mexican Congress to attract the attention of lawmakers.
Thanks to a combination of summer heat and abundant rain, the leafy green plants have grown to up to 2.5m tall.
Photo: AFP
“The aim is to claim our rights as responsible consumers,” said Enrique Espinoza, a 30-year-old member of the Mexican Cannabis Movement.
About 20 young people lovingly tend the garden where they cook, make products with hemp and sometimes spend the night in a haze of smoke.
The movement has a strict bring-your-own-joint rule.
It is forbidden to harvest and smoke the plants, which are grown simply as a symbol of the fight for decriminalization.
A landmark Supreme Court ruling in 2015 opened the door to the recreational use of marijuana in Mexico.
However, it is illegal to sell cannabis and each person may carry no more than 5g — something not always easy to verify during routine inspections.
“We began to organize ourselves because we’re already fed up with police extorting and fining us,” Espinoza said.
Attempts to increase the amount of marijuana people are allowed to carry have failed in Congress, which the courts gave until Dec. 15 to legislate on the matter.
Congress approved the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes in 2017 after a two-year fight.
The campaigners’ goal is for Mexico to follow in the footsteps of Uruguay, the world’s first country to legalize marijuana.
Under a law passed in 2013, Uruguayan citizens and residents can buy up to 40g of weed a month from pharmacies, or grow it themselves at home or as part of cannabis clubs.
According to the Uruguayan authorities, the move has led to a sharp drop in consumption of illegally produced cannabis.
Mexico, a country plagued by drug-related violence, has seized 168 tonnes of marijuana so far this year, more than any other drug.
Since the government militarized the fight against the powerful drug cartels in 2006, there have been 296,000 murders.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who blames most of the killings on organized crime, has left open the possibility of legalizing some drugs as part of his security strategy.
The activists say that it is high time for change and see their garden as a bastion of freedom.
“Why do we have to hide?” said Celeste, a 27-year-old courier enjoying a smoke next to her bicycle.
