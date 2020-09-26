As the streets of San Francisco emptied out in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s male birds began singing more softly and improving their vocal range, making them “sexier” to females, a study published on Thursday found.
The paper adds to a growing body of research describing how animals — from whales and coyotes to the white-crowned sparrow studied here — have adapted their behaviors to COVID-19 shutdowns that have forced humans to retreat to their homes, a phenomenon dubbed the “anthropause.”
“When the city was loud, they were singing really loudly,” said University of Tennessee behavioral ecologist Elizabeth Derryberry, who led the study published in Science.
Photo: Reuters
However, as city traffic ground to a halt following a statewide shelter-in-place order in the spring, noise levels fell by 50 percent, she said.
The number of vehicles on the Golden Gate Bridge collapsed to 1954 levels, the researchers found.
They compared birdsong data that they collected from previous years to recordings made at the same sites from April to May, and found that sparrows were now singing far more quietly and were capable of hitting much lower notes, which in turn expanded their range and enhanced their overall performance.
Imagine going to a party at a friend’s house: at the start of the night, you speak at a normal volume, but as the place fills up, you need to raise your voice to be heard.
“When you’re shouting at a cocktail party, your voice is not at its best,” Derryberry said, adding that it was similar for the studied birds.
As noise pollution decreased, “their songs also sounded better — they sounded sexier,” she said. “They were better competitors and they sounded like better mates to females.”
The authors said their study showed how quickly birds can adapt to changing environments, and suggests that finding solutions to curbing noise pollution might lead to other positive outcomes, such as higher species diversity.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big