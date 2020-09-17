Amnesty International on Tuesday called for an independent probe into the killing of a naked pregnant woman by men in military uniform in Mozambique’s restive north, an atrocity the government blamed on militants.
Video footage emerged this week showing men in army uniform beating a woman they accused of being an insurgent and then shooting her.
The Amnesty call came as the Mozambican government blamed the killing on militants who have waged a violent insurgency in gas-rich Cabo Delgado Province for the past three years.
“The authorities in Mozambique must immediately launch an independent and impartial investigation into the extrajudicial killing of a defenseless naked woman,” Amnesty said.
PROPAGANDA
The government on Monday had vowed to investigate the killing, but Mozambican Minister of the Interior Amade Miquidade on Tuesday said that the killers were militants dressed in uniforms “identical” to that of government troops.
“The video showing atrocities against a pregnant woman is propaganda by terrorists,” he said in an audio statement. “The video was made by terrorists ... to confuse the public and it is not the first time that this has happened.”
The video first circulated on social media on Monday, but was first shared privately on mobile phones on Monday last week, the day it is suspected to have been taken, Amnesty said.
It showed what appears to be government troops shouting and marching behind a woman stripped of her clothing, before the men beat and shoot her 36 times.
Amnesty said that the footage was yet “another gruesome example of the gross human rights violations and merciless killings taking place in Cabo Delgado by the Mozambican security forces.”
According to analysis by Amnesty, the unidentified woman was killed along a road in the small town of Awasse.
The executioners were heard shouting in Portuguese that she was a member of al-Shabaab, the name of the militant group that has led a growing insurgency against the Mozambican government since 2017.
RIGHTS VIOLATIONS
Amnesty regional director for east and southern Africa Deprose Muchena said that the incident was consistent with the group’s findings of rights violations and crimes “committed by the Mozambican armed forces.”
Human Rights Watch researcher Zenaida Machado said that the Mozambican government had failed to keep the security forces in line.
“Instead ... what they invested on is a campaign of denial, a campaign of attacking groups like ours, activists and anyone who condemns the attitude and conduct of security forces,” Machado said.
Military forces have been struggling to regain control of Cabo Delgado, which is home to one of Africa’s biggest liquefied natural gas projects.
The violence has claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced at least 250,000 people since 2017.
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of
‘RESIST CCP’: The US’ top diplomat said ASEAN should not just speak, but act regarding business dealings with Chinese state-owned companies that bully others US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday urged Southeast Asia to cut ties with Chinese companies helping build islands in the South China Sea, weeks after the US blacklisted two dozen firms working in the disputed waters. Pompeo’s comments came at an ASEAN summit overshadowed by the US-China rivalry over a range of issues, from trade to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tensions are also simmering over the South China Sea, with the US last month sanctioning 24 Chinese state-owned companies that it said had helped Beijing’s military buildup in the resource-rich waterway. It is time for Southeast Asian governments to reconsider their own relationship
A US Marine convicted of killing a Filipino transgender woman was deported yesterday after a presidential pardon cut short his detention in a case that renewed outrage over a pact governing the US’ military presence in the Philippines. Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton said in a farewell message that he was “extremely grateful” to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for pardoning him and expressed his “most sincere sympathy” to the family of Jennifer Laude, who he was convicted of killing in 2014 after finding out that she was a transgender at a motel northwest of Manila. During his five-year confinement, Pemberton said he