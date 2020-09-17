Replica of burned wooden statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia

A field in Slovenia near the hometown of US first lady Melania Trump on Tuesday became the site of the latest artistic homage to grace her homeland.

A bronze life-sized statue of the first lady by conceptual artist Brad Downey of the US was unveiled near the town of Sevnica, after the previous one was torched by unknown arsonists in July.

Art inspired by US President Donald Trump and his wife have previously aroused strong feelings in Slovenia. A wooden statue of the US president in the village of Sela pri Kamniku — which was intended as a criticism of populist politics — was burnt down in January.

A bronze statue of US first lady Melania Trump, by US artist Brad Downey, is pictured after its unveiling in a field near Sevnica, Slovenia, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

In contrast to the previous Melania Trump statue — which was carved out of a tree, and featured a blue dress and heels — the new bronze version is monochrome.

Downey said that he wanted his latest work to serve as “an anti-monument, anti-propaganda.”

He describes it as a “caricature,” but denies that he is seeking self-promotion by unveiling the new statue in the buildup to November’s US presidential election.

He does admit concern that he would end up promoting Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, but said that his work is meant as a critique of Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant politics, alluding to the fact his own wife is an immigrant.

The statue was made with a mold of the original, which was carved with a chainsaw last year by local artisan Ales Zupevc.

Downey commissioned the work after finding out Zupevc was the same age and from the same town as the US first lady.

“I like it, it’s a perfect copy,” Zupevc said before climbing onto the tree stump on which the new statue stands, to pose for locals and for the few reporters invited to the modest unveiling ceremony.

Those present enjoyed a “Melania cake,” produced by a Sevnica bakery, one of a range of Slovenian products devoted to the US first lady which includes Melania honey and even Melania slippers.

Locals who attended the unveiling were enthusiastic.

“Our whole community, all the houses you see around here, we are all very happy with it and with how it looks,” a mother in her 30s said, without disclosing her name.

Whether all Slovenians take so enthusiastically to the latest addition to the canon of Trump family statues remains to be seen.