World News Quick Take

VENEZUELA

Alleged US spy charged

Chief prosecutor Tarek Saab on Monday announced charges of terrorism and weapons trafficking against alleged US “spy,” Matthew John Heath, who was detained last week. Saab said Heath was plotting attacks against the nation’s oil industry and electricity system. He also claimed that Health was carrying a “coin” linking him to the CIA. Three local citizens, including one member of the military, were also charged with treason as part of the plot, Saab said.

BRAZIL

Lula faces new charge

Car Wash corruption investigation prosecutors on Monday charged former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with money laundering. Prosecutors said Lula received bribes from construction giant Odebrecht disguised as donations to the institute that carries his name between December 2013 and March 2014 in exchange for granting contracts with state-run oil company Petrobras. Attorneys for the ex-president said they were surprised by the charges and that prosecutors have no evidence to back them. Prosecutors also charged Lula’s first finance minister and the head of his institute, Paulo Okamotto.

COLOMBIA

Ex-rebel leaders apologize

Eight former commanders of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas on Monday asked forgiveness for kidnappings committed by the rebels and said they regretted the grave error. It is the first time since the November 2016 peace deal between the government and FARC that a group of former commanders, including leader Rodrigo Londono, have asked for forgiveness and accepted they had made mistakes. “We are here to publicly ask forgiveness of all our victims and their families from the bottom of our hearts,” the members of the FARC political party said.

UNITED STATES

Hysterectomies condemned

Human rights organizations on Monday denounced the number of hysterectomies carried out on immigrant women at the privately run Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, after one detainee described it as like “an experimental concentration camp.” Information about the operations emerged after a whistle-blower revealed practices, where some detainees are held under Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. “When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp. It was like they’re experimenting with our bodies,” said one detainee interviewed by the Project South organization, which filed a complaint to the government. The whistle-blower, a nurse at the facility, said that detainees told her they did not fully understand why they had to have a hysterectomy.

UNITED STATES

‘Deer crash’ victim human

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his vehicle on Saturday night last week, when he had actually struck and killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day, authorities said on Monday. Ravnsborg said in a statement that he was cooperating with the investigation and offered his sympathies to family of the dead man, 55-year-old Joseph Boever. Ravnsborg, who was driving home alone from a Republican fundraiser, reported to police at about 10:24pm that he had been involved in a “car-deer crash,” authorities said. Boever’s family voiced fears that the case would be covered up, including a possible hit-and-run.