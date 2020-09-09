Hundreds of people on Monday morning gathered in a small town south of Portland for a vehicle rally in support of US President Donald Trump — just over a week after a member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon’s largest city.
Later, pro-Trump supporters and counterprotesters clashed at the Oregon State Capitol.
Vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at about noon at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.
Photo: AFP
The rally’s organizers said that they would drive toward the state capital, Salem, and most left the caravan before that.
A smaller group of members of right-wing group the Proud Boys went on to Salem, where a crowd of about 50 pro-Trump supporters had gathered.
At one point on Monday afternoon, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counterdemonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets at them. There were skirmishes and the Black Lives Matter group dispersed shortly after local police arrived.
Photo: AFP
Organizers of the earlier vehicle rally said that they did not plan to enter Multnomah County, where Portland is located. Oregon City is about 32km south of Portland.
In Portland on Monday, Black Lives Matter supporters rallied in a city park and demonstrated peacefully, KOIN TV reported.
“Teacher unions are part of the labor movement, and I feel like it’s really important for people who are members of a union to step up and say: ‘Our labor supports Black Lives Matter and we are ready to organize in support of systemic change,’” educator Joanne Shepard told the TV station.
On Aug. 29, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of right-wing group the Patriot Prayer, was killed in Portland after a pro-Trump caravan went downtown. Trump supporters fired paint-ball canisters at counterdemonstrators, who tried to block their way.
Danielson’s suspected killer, Michael Forest Reinoehl, was on Thursday fatally shot by police. Reinoehl was a supporter of Antifa — shorthand for anti-fascists and an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups.
Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and have continued for more than 100 days.
A fire started outside a police precinct on Portland’s north side resulted in about 15 arrests during protests on Sunday night into Monday morning, police said.
Demonstrators protesting police brutality began marching at about 9pm on Sunday and stopped at the North Precinct Community Policing Center, the site of several volatile protests in recent months.
Shortly after their arrival, those in the crowd began chanting, among other things: “Burn it down,” police said, while some in the group lit a mattress.
‘BECOMING IRRELEVANT’: A double-whammy of skewed demographics and legal crackdowns has forced Japan’s yakuza crime syndicates to call on middle-aged men to do their dirtiest work, as they struggle to attract new blood to replenish their dwindling ranks. For the first time since records began in 2006, 51.2 percent of regular yakuza members are aged 50 or older — with a noticeable increase in septuagenarians, a Japanese National Police Agency report said. In 2006, the biggest single group of gang members — 30.6 percent — were in their 30s, but they now represent just 14 percent of the total. Less than 5 percent are
CASUALTIES: A Filipino crew member died in the fire, while another was injured. Sri Lankan officials warned of the risk of an oil leak or explosion Ships, boats and aircraft from Sri Lanka and India were escalating efforts to douse an oil tanker fire burning for a second day yesterday, as officials warned of potentially huge environment damage on Sri Lanka’s coast if the ship leaked or exploded. The tanker was drifting and could reach the coast of the Indian Ocean island nation within 38 hours, Sri Lankan Marine Environment Protection Authority General Manager Terney Pradeep said on state television. The fire has not spread into the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak was reported, the Sri Lankan navy said, but Terney warned of the
Hong Kong police have come under fire over the rough arrest of a 12-year-old girl whose family said was caught in a protest crowd while out buying art supplies. Video widely shared across social media and in Hong Kong media showed the officers seeking to corral a group of people including the young girl, who then ducked aside and tried to run away. An officer tackled her to the ground, while several others helped to pin her down. The arrest came amid the largest street protest seen in Hong Kong since July 1, the first full day under the new national security
Chinese police are offering cash rewards for clues that could lead them to more than 100 people, as public demonstrations swept through cities in Inner Mongolia over the introduction of the Mandarin language in some school lessons. The police bureau of Tongliao, a city in the autonomous region bordering Mongolia and Russia, on Wednesday published photographs and detailed descriptions of dozens of people it accused of “picking quarrels and causing troubles.” The police said that the people had committed the crimes between Sunday and Tuesday, the same period the unrest broke out. Horqin District police issued a separate notice calling for information on