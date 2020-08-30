Chadwick Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie Black Panther, has died after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, his publicist told reporters on Friday.
Boseman, 43, never publicly discussed his condition and continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between “countless” operations and chemotherapy, his family said in a statement.
“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” they said.
Photo: AP
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all,” the statement added. He died in his home “with his wife and family by his side,” it said.
Boseman played the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018’s Black Panther.
The movie, set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, was adored by critics and audiences, becoming the first comic book film to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars and grossing more than US$1 billion worldwide.
Earlier in his career, Boseman played black icons Jackie Robinson in 42 — Friday, ironically, was Jackie Robinson Day in the US — and James Brown in Get On Up.
The news of Boseman’s death sent shockwaves through Hollywood and around the world.
“The true power of @chadwickboseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen,” tweeted former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate. “From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes.”
Biden’s running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, said she was “heartbroken” and referenced Howard University in Washington, nicknamed Bison, where they both studied.
“My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble,” she tweeted. “He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”
Boseman’s final post on Twitter, on Aug. 12, was to congratulate Harris the day after she was announced as the Democratic candidate for vice president in the US presidential election in November.
Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel series, tweeted: “Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship.”
Another of Boseman’s Marvel co-stars, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted: “Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya.”
Both Evans and Ruffalo signed off their tweets: “Rest in power, King.”
The US’ National Association for the Advancement of Colored People praised Boseman in a tweet for “showing us how to conquer adversity with grace” and “to walk as a King, without losing the common touch.”
Boseman had recently appeared in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and was set to appear in a sequel to Black Panther due in 2022.
“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace,” wrote the official Marvel Twitter account.
His character, T’Challa, king and protector of technologically advanced Wakanda, was the first black superhero in mainstream US comics, having been featured in The Fantastic Four in 1966.
