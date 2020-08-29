Water covers 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and is crucial to life, but how it got here has been a longstanding scientific debate.
The puzzle was a step closer to being solved on Thursday after a French team reported in the journal Science they had identified which space rocks were responsible, and suggested our planet has been wet ever since it formed.
Cosmochemist Laurette Piani, who led the research, said the findings contradicted the prevalent theory that water was brought to an initially dry Earth by far-reaching comets or asteroids.
According to early models for how the solar system came to be, the large disks of gas and dust that swirled around the sun and eventually formed the inner planets were too hot to sustain ice.
This would explain the barren conditions on Mercury, Venus and Mars — but not the Blue Planet, with its vast oceans, humid atmosphere and well-hydrated geology.
Scientists therefore theorized that the water came along after, and the prime suspects were meteorites known as carbonaceous chondrites that are rich in hydrous minerals.
The problem was that their chemical composition does not closely match Earth’s rocks.
The carbonaceous chondrites also formed in the outer solar system, making it less likely they could have pelted the early Earth.
Another group of meteorites, called enstatite chondrites, are a much closer chemical match, containing similar isotopes of oxygen, titanium and calcium.
This indicates they were Earth’s and the other inner planets’ building blocks.
However, because these rocks formed close to the sun, they had been assumed to be too dry to account for Earth’s rich reservoirs of water.
To test whether this was true, Piani and her colleagues at Centre de Recherches Petrographiques et Geochimiques used a technique called mass spectrometry to measure the hydrogen content in 13 enstatite chondrites.
The rocks are now quite rare, making up only about 2 percent of known meteorites in collections, and it is hard to find them in pristine, uncontaminated condition.
The team found that the rocks contained enough hydrogen in them to provide Earth with at least three times the water mass of its oceans — and possibly much more.
They also measured two isotopes of hydrogen, because the relative proportion of these is different from one celestial object to another.
“We found the hydrogen isotopic composition of enstatite chondrites to be similar to the one of the water stored in the terrestrial mantle,” Piani said, comparing it to a DNA match.
The isotopic composition of the oceans was found to be consistent with a mixture containing 95 percent of water from the enstatite chondrites — more proof these were responsible for the bulk of Earth’s water.
The authors further found that the nitrogen isotopes from the enstatite chondrites are similar to Earth’s — and proposed these rocks could also be the source of the most abundant component of our atmosphere.
Piani added that research does not exclude later addition of water by other sources like comets, but indicates that enstatite chondrites contributed significantly to Earth’s water budget at the time it formed.
Dozens of Chinese nationals on Tuesday gathered outside their embassy in Singapore in frustration over new rules requiring them to get tested for COVID-19 before they can board their upcoming flights home, something Singapore does not generally offer to those without symptoms. “No hospital in Singapore will perform a test for me,” said a 28-year-old warehouse manager who gave his surname as Wang. He was scheduled to fly to the western city of Chongqing at the end of the month. “Booking a flight is very tough now and I don’t want to miss my flight,” he said. The crowd surrounded flustered embassy
‘PRIVATE INTERESTS’: Beijing does not want to wage a cold war, its top diplomat said in Rome as the government tries to stabilizes its ties with countries around the world China is looking to turn on the charm in Europe to push back against a US campaign for allies to shun cooperation with Beijing. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Tuesday started a week-long Europe tour, with planned stops in Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, France and Germany. The trip comes on the heels of US Secretary of State Micheal Pompeo’s two visits to Europe in as many months, in which he warned that China poses a greater threat than Russia. In Rome for a meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio, Wang told reporters that China’s
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, the Philippine secretary of national defense said, as he accused Beijing of illegally occupying Philippine maritime territory. The remarks late on Sunday come amid a fresh row between Manila and Beijing over the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Huangyan Island, 黃岩島), which has long been a flashpoint between the two countries and is also claimed by Taiwan. The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs last week lodged a diplomatic protest over what it said was the “illegal confiscation” by China’s coast guard of fishing equipment near the shoal. China seized Scarborough
No nation is too small or too distant from Washington, it seems, to be excluded from the White House’s campaign to counter China’s efforts to supplant the US as the dominant Pacific power. Evidence of this is US Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s decision to fly nearly halfway around the world partly so he can spend several hours in Palau, a Pacific archipelago of barely 20,000 people southeast of the Philippines. There is no suggestion of a direct Chinese military threat to Palau. Instead the island nation is an example of the sometimes obscure battleground on which the US and China are pursuing