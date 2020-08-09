Virus Outbreak: Bikers flood US festival, masks nowhere to be seen

Thousands of bikers on Friday poured into a small South Dakota city as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbled to life, despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak.

The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with organizers expecting 250,000 people from all over the US to make their way to Sturgis during the 10-day event.

That would be about half the number of previous years, but local residents — and a few bikers — worry that the crowd could create a “super-spreader” event.

Motorcyclists ride down Main Street in Sturgis, South Dakota, during the city’s 80th motorcycle rally on Friday. Photo: AFP

Many participants expressed defiance at the rules and restrictions that have marked life in many places during the pandemic.

People rode from across the country to a state that offered a reprieve from COVID-19 restrictions, as South Dakota has no special limits on indoor crowds, no mask mandates and a governor who is eager to welcome visitors and the money they bring.

“Screw COVID,” read the design on one T-shirt being hawked.

Bikers rumbled past hundreds of tents filled with motorcycle gear, T-shirts and food. Harley Davidson motorcycles were everywhere, but masks were almost nowhere to be seen, with a reporter counting fewer than 10 in a crowd of thousands over a period of several hours.

For Stephen Sample, who rode his Harley from Arizona, the event was a break from the routine of the past few months, when he has mostly been homebound or wearing a mask while going to work as a surveyor.

“I don’t want to die, but I don’t want to be cooped up all my life either,” he said.

Still, Sample, 66, feared what could happen if he caught COVID-19 at the rally.

He said that he was trying to avoid indoor bars and venues, where he felt the risk of infection was greater.

However, on the opening day of the rally, he said he ate breakfast at an indoor diner.

As Sample weighed the risks of navigating the crowds, the same thrill that attracted him to riding motorcycles seemed to win out.

“I think we’re all willing to take a chance,” he said.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has taken a largely hands-off approach to the pandemic, avoiding a mask mandate and preaching personal responsibility.

She supported holding the Sturgis rally, pointing out that no COVID-19 outbreak was documented from the several thousand people who came to see US President Donald Trump and fireworks at Mount Rushmore last month.

Daily COVID-19 cases have been trending upward in South Dakota, but the seven-day average is still only about 84, with fewer than two deaths per day.

The rally attracted crowds of retirees and people in age ranges considered to be at higher risk from the virus. For many who see the rally as an annual pilgrimage, the camaraderie and atmosphere could not be missed.

“I fell in love with the rally. I love the sound of the bikes,” said Bill Sudkamp, who was making his 20th consecutive rally appearance.

He and his wife, who declined to give their ages, but said that they were at elevated risk for COVID-19, were among the handful of people seen wearing masks in downtown Sturgis, a community of about 7,000. They were also planning to avoid bars.

Sudkamp said that it was inevitable that infections would spread in the packed bars and concert venues.

“It looked like South Dakota was plateauing mostly,” Sudkamp said. “It will be interesting to see what it looks like in two weeks.”

Marsha Schmid, who owns the Side Hack Saloon in Sturgis, was trying to keep her bar and restaurant from becoming a COVID-19 hot spot by spacing out indoor tables and offering hand sanitizer.

Schmid also scaled back the number of bands hired for the rally, hoping the crowds would stay thin, but still spend the cash that keeps her business viable for the rest of the year.

She said that many of her employees depend on the rally and the tips they can make.

“You’ve got people coming from all over the world. I just hope they are being responsible, and if they don’t feel good, they stay away,” she said.