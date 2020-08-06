Missing cat found 12 years later with help of microchip

The Guardian





A cat that went missing on a family holiday on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, has been identified 12 years later.

Tortoiseshell-and-white Georgie spent October half term in 2008 with her owners at the Rowardennan campsite, but vanished as they were due to return home to Greater Manchester, England.

After a search of the site the Davies family departed without Georgie, hoping the three-year-old microchipped feline would be located by someone.

Over the intervening 12 years, she remained close to the Queen Elizabeth Forest Park site, being fed and cared for by campsite staff and holidaymakers.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit and lockdown restrictions were imposed in the area, a concerned member of staff at the campsite came across Georgie and discovered her Rochdale origin after the microchip was scanned by an animal charity.

“We were heartbroken when Georgie didn’t come back on our last day at Loch Lomond,” said Amy Davies, the cat’s owner. “It was such a lovely surprise to hear that she was not only well, but had seemingly been having a great time meeting campers.”

Despite her delight, she said changes in her family’s circumstances meant that there would be no reunion. Georgie would remain at the Cats Protection Glasgow adoption center until a new home can be found for her.

“My instinct was to jump in the car and collect Georgie straight away, but we have another nine-year-old cat now,” Davies said.

“When I spoke to the center I knew our life now just wouldn’t suit Georgie, as she doesn’t like other pets and needs space to come and go. It’s really sad that after all this time we won’t be reunited, but I have to do what’s best for Georgie,” she said.

“We’re looking for a quiet home for Georgie where she can be the only cat, enjoy her space and have plenty of garden to explore. She’s very loving and enjoys human company so will make a brilliant companion,” said Lynsey Anderson, who works at Cats Protection Glasgow.